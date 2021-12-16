Watch

Drake’s Son Adonis, 4, Goofs Off While Eating A Snack In Adorable Rare Video

Drake and Adonis Graham Billboard Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 23 May 2021
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ag) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Drake arrives holding his son Adonis's hand for Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Drake’s four-year-old son Adonis looks especially sweet in a new rare video, goofing off while he eats a snack.

Drake’s son Adonis is an adorable little goof! In a recent rare video, the four-year-old is messing around and just being completely adorable while eating a snack. While taking bites, Adonis chewed in funny ways, looking from side to side and making faces as he bobbed his head around. Off camera, who was likely his mother, Sophie Brussaux, was heard cracking up at her toddler son, as the two laughed together at his hilarious antics. Adonis wore a burgundy, button up collared shirt and bounced his beautiful curls around for the camera, looking like he definitely inherited his dad’s super star charisma!

Drake, 35, has been somewhat private about Adonis in the past, but he’s seemingly been open to sharing more and more about his sweet son, posting adorable moments on various occasions since he went public with the news of being a dad. From posting cute pics and videos to bringing him on stage at the Billboard Music Awards, it’s clear to see he’s loving his new role as a doting dad!

Drake & Adonis
Drake & Adonis (Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock).

Drake and Adonis’s mom also united to celebrate his birthday last year, sharing some sweet snaps along the way. The rapper and cofounder of Art Helps, 31, threw a joint celebration at Drake’s Toronto home with a few family members, including Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. While the party was more of a low key event, it was a night that the whole family won’t forget.

Related Gallery

Drake -- Photos Of The Grammy-Winning Rapper

Chatsworth, CA - Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season. Drake shows a lot of emotion during the game; smiling, yelling frantically at the refs and cheering his boys as they fall short to be eliminated from the regional playoffs. Interestingly enough Drake made his feeling known in the form of fashion as he donned jeans with 'Fuck You' printed near his crotch. At the end of the game, he shows love to Amari Bailey who had a stellar season. Pictured: Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Hollywood, CA - Drake keeps a low profile as he appears to be arriving at an event solo but shortly after a mystery woman is seen entering the same event. Although Drake was surrounded by his entourage and the mystery women snuck in alone the two were said to have been linked at the event in Hollywood.Pictured: DrakeBACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“They kept the party to just family so it was very small. Drake was so happy his mom Sandi could be there because she’s very close with Adonis and she’s crazy about him,” a source close to Drake told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “Sandi really likes Sophie too, and they get along great, which is something Drake is very grateful for. Being able to throw his son a birthday party together with Sophie and celebrate those milestones with her there, and have it be totally stress free and happy is everything to Drake,” the source explained, adding that Drake “wants it to be that way, always.”