Kanye West Asks Justin Bieber If He’s ‘Canceled Again’ After Wife Hailey Defends ‘Vogue’ Editor

Kanye West, 45, gave a shout-out to Justin Bieber, 28, after publicly acknowledging that his wife Hailey Bieber defended the Vogue editor he recently criticized. The rapper shared a screenshot of an E! Online headline talking about the model sticking up for Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against his “White Lives Matter” shirt, and asked the “Baby” crooner if he was “canceled” in the caption. “Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know,” the caption read.

The response brought on a large number of comments from Kanye’s followers, who wondered where the situation would lead next. “damn…this is getting interesting,” one follower wrote while another exclaimed, “No one can cancel Ye!” A third shared, “Justin please let him know” and a fourth wrote, “Justin let him know!!!”

Kanye’s latest post about Hailey and Justin comes one day after Hailey shared support for Gabriella after Kanye mocked and clapped back at her comments about his “White Lives Matter” shirts. “My respect for you runs deep my friend!,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding that “to know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

Shortly after Kanye shared his message to Justin, he shared a lengthy statement that defended his shirts and called the people giving them “all the attention” from fashion week “programmed sheep.” He also wrote that the boots “Gab”, seemingly Gabriella, wore were “trash” and mentioned Justin once again at the end. “JUSTIN GET YOUR GIRL BEFORE I GET MAD,” he wrote.

Kanye’s latest headline-making moments are happening two days after he caused controversy by wearing the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during a surprise Paris Fashion Week appearance for his Yeezy collection. Models at the show also wore the shirts and photos of the event were shared by the “Jesus Walks” creator himself. He also reportedly gave a speech about his Sept. falling out with brands like Gap and Adidas and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s 2016 robbery in Paris.

In addition to the controversy, Kanye received support from some people, including fans and familiar faces like right-wing political commentator Candace Owens. She took to Twitter to share a smiling photo of her and Kanye standing in the shirts and although she didn’t add a caption, it brought on both supportive and non-supportive responses in the comments section. “All lives matter,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Cool shirt I like all variations of the saying. End of day, it’s just a shirt. People please don’t get all tangled up with this. #AllLivesMatter #PeaceAndLove.”