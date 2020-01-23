Justin Bieber Reveals He’s Reading Self-Help Book To Build ‘Affair-Proof Marriage’

Justin Bieber really doesn’t want to cheat on Hailey Baldwin. The former bad boy has revealed the Christian self-help book he’s reading to ensure his marriage remains ‘affair proof’.

What’s the secret to a successful marriage? Self-help books, according to Justin Bieber, 25. The Yummy singer took to his Instagram stories on the evening of Jan. 22, to share a picture of his current reading “essentials”. In the photo shared with his 125 million followers, the book at the forefront was His Needs, Her Needs: Building An Affair-Proof Marriage written by Willard Hartley. It appears the Canadian singer is working hard on his relationship with model Hailey Baldwin, 23, who he has been married to since Sept. 2018. The book helps couples learn how to care for their partner by identifying 10 of the most important needs within a marriage: admiration, affection, an attractive spouse, conversation, domestic support, family commitment, financial support, honesty and openness, recreational companionship, and sexual fulfillment, according to the book’s Amazon listing.

In the book, Willard, who is a clinical psychologist and marriage counselor, offers the reader guidance on how to fulfill each of those needs and ensure the marriage remains “affair-proof”. The two other books featured in Justin’s Instagram story were the Bible, and Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter, a popular business book written by Liz Wiseman and Greg McKeown. Justin’s focus on nurturing his relationship with Hailey follows an emotional Instagram post in September 2019 in which he opened up about using “heavy drugs” and abusing past relationships. Even his romance with Hailey has a rocky past: the pair met in 2009 and began dating in 2015 but had a serious falling out the next year, which Hailey described as a “dramatic excommunication”. The pair rekindled their relationship in June 2018, Justin popped the question the following month and the couple tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13. Talk about a whirlwind romance!

Their relationship will be front and center in The Biebs’ upcoming docuseries Seasons, which will debut on YouTube on Jan. 27. The 10-part documentary promises the inside scoop on his marriage to Hailey, and a look into Justin’s 2017 breakdown that led to the cancellation of the remainder of his Purpose world tour, and a three-year hiatus from touring. “There’s a lot of pressure that I think people don’t see,” Hailey says in the teaser trailer. New episodes of Seasons will be released every Monday and Tuesday at noon from Jan. 27 on YouTube for free with ads.

"Essenciais" – Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/dWOn2KZJNO — Nação Bieber (@nacao_bieber) January 23, 2020

One year after exchanging their vows, Justin and Hailey said “I do” for the second time at a star-studded wedding ceremony in South Carolina. Footage of the A-list couple’s wedding, which was attended by 154 guests on Sept. 30 2019, was teased in the trailer for Seasons. Despite the bumps in the road on their way to marriage, the loved-up duo are still going strong – and it looks like 2020 will be their year! Along with the YouTube documentary series, Justin is releasing new music and heading on tour, while Hailey Baldwin has been rocking it on the red carpet. We can’t wait to see what comes next for the pair!