Hailey Baldwin shined at the 2020 Golden Globes in a tiny black minidress that showcased her gorgeous legs. She was ready to hit all the after-parties in her cute look!

Justin Bieber wasn’t at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards with Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and we bet he’s absolutely regretting skipping the event after seeing these gorgeous pics of his wife! The 23-year-old model flew solo at The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Post-Party on January 5, looking positively stunning in an Yves Saint Laurent micro-mini dress. The plunging, tuxedo-style LBD combined sexy and classy, covered in glitter and beads for that extra sparkle with a wide belt cinched at the waist. The dress, combined with sky-high heels, flaunted her incredible legs.

Hailey shared some BTS pics and videos on Instagram before the after-party that showed her getting ready for the big night in Beverly Hills. In one Boomerang, she’s swiping on some berry colored BareMinerals lipstick while her makeup artist gives her a little touchup. Others show off her beautiful outfit in detail while she arrived on the red carpet. Closeup shots reveal that she was wearing the prettiest pair of Tiffany diamond earrings — 15 total carats! This is Hailey’s first appearance at the Golden Globes in two years.

The last time she hit the awards show after-parties circuit was in 2018, when she attended the InStyle bash with… Jordyn Woods. Oh, how times have changed. That year, Hailey looked equally glamorous in a fluffy, tulle gown with cutouts peeking out from between the ruffles, courtesy of Dsquared2. She changed into a tiny LBD decked out in crystals later that night.

Justin probably had a good reason for not tagging along as her arm candy at the Golden Globes. He just released a new single, “Yummy”, AND a docu-series, AND announced an upcoming tour. Dude’s busy!