Kylie Jenner Confesses 2019 ‘Should Have Been Better’ After Fallout With Ex BFF Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner’s bringing good vibes only into 2020, she revealed on Instagram, after a less than stellar 2019 that included the end of her friendship with Jordyn Woods.

It’s official: 2020 is going to be Kylie Jenner‘s best year ever. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, penned a thoughtful post on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, reflecting on 2019 and the year to come. For Kylie, 2019 brought some soaring highs, and some major lows. She’s taken that all in stride. “Happy New Years Eve 🖤.. when you start to feel like things should have been better this year remember all the mountains and valleys that got you HERE.. 🖤 there is more to you than yesterday. 2020 positive vibes ONLY xx,” Kylie wrote on Instagram, along with sharing some gorgeous new headshots. There’s one huge problem she faced in 2019 that she could be alluding to in her post: the end of her friendship with her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, 22.

As you may recall, the year started off with Jordyn getting caught kissing Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 28. Kylie naturally supported her sister, and immediately kicked Jordyn out of her home, where she was living at the time. They’ve spoken from time to time, like when they bumped into each other at a mutual friend’s party in June. It was awkward, of course (Tristan was there, too!) but they survived. In fact, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time that “the two ladies have no problem being in the same room together. Neither were surprised to see the other, and reports stating that there was drama or still is between the two isn’t true. Neither Kylie nor Jordyn want that and have moved on as best as they can from what happened.”

Jordyn, and surprisingly, Khloe would like everyone to move on, as well. Khloe said that she has forgiven both Jordyn and Tristan, who is still in her life as her daughter, True‘s father. He’s trying really hard to win her back, but that’s another story. Khloe spoke out on Instagram in December that, “as much as I hate speaking on all of this because I’m sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I’m frustrated that people try to create something that’s not really there. I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that.” Despite this, it doesn’t seem like Kylie and Jordyn will be hanging out together anytime soon.

Regardless, Kylie’s friends were loving her positive start to the new year. Hailey Bieber wrote, “love you queen,” while Khadijah Haqq said, “I needed to read that 🙌🏾.” And Normani commented with more praise hand emojis, while Madison Beer left tons of hearts. Aww!