Justin Bieber: Why Fans Should Thank Hailey Baldwin For His New Album & 2020 Tour

Justin Bieber gave fans the biggest Christmas Eve gift ever, announcing a new album in 2020 and a stadium tour to support it. Beliebers have his wife Hailey Baldwin to thank for his thrilling comeback.

Justin Bieber is coming in hot in 2020, with his first new studio album since 2015 and a 23 city summer tour of major stadiums and arenas in support of it. And the best part is, he’s actually excited for it all! Fans need to give his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, a great big thank you for the change in her husband — especially when it comes to touring as it’s something that has always exhausted Justin, 25. But with wife Hailey by his side through all that travel and performing that comes with the release of a new album, he’s gained a newfound confidence.

“Hailey is Justin’s biggest cheerleader in all of this and is one of the major reasons he feels ready for this new album and for everything that goes along with it. He knows Hailey will be by his side every step of the way and that gives him strength like he has never known. If it wasn’t for Hailey, this album might not even be happening. She’s the one that has given him the strength to do it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Hailey has reinvigorated Justin in everything in his life. He is so much in love with her that he wants to show her what he is all about and that is why he is so happy to get back in the swing of things for a tour and new music. It is all dedicated to her and what she has done for him,” a second source close to Justin tells us EXCLUSIVELY. Hailey and Justin tied the knot in a New York courthouse ceremony on Sept. 13, 2018 and had a formal wedding in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019.

On Dec. 24, 2019, Justin gave fans the best Christmas present ever in a YouTube video, confirming a 2020 album, announcing a massive summer tour and revealing he’ll be dropping his first single “Yummy” on Jan. 3, 2020. In the video set in a stark desert setting, Justin narrated that, “As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine,” the Biebs shared in the video.