Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are soaking up the sun! The gorgeous couple wished fans a happy new year from their warm getaway.

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, are so ready for 2020! Justin shared a sexy new pic of the pair on vacation, and they looked so relaxed as they posed in the warm sunshine. “Happy new year from the Bieber’s,” he captioned the pic, posted on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Justin and Hailey were in full vacay mode with their stylish swimwear, and we would expect no less from these two. The Drewhouse founder was giving us some serious Beverly Hills hotel vibes in pink swim trunks with a palm tree print, a forest green satin button down embroidered with a floral print, and a pink cap worn sideways! Justin kept his shirt unbuttoned, giving his 123 million fans a peek at his tattoos, and accessorized with a throwback inspired pair of wire sunglasses.

Hailey kept the vibes going in a fresh white bandeau bikini that appeared to be made out of a summer-y seersucker fabric. revealing her tiny “gente” tattoo on her hip. She threw a white button down shirt over top, and served the camera fierce look as she looked up above her wire frame sunglasses that rested on her face. Hailey kept the rest of her look simple with her wedding ring and gold earrings, as she appeared to be make-up free! Her perfectly highlighted blonde hair was pulled back into a slick bun, and we were loving her perfect golden tan and pretty neutral manicure.

The New Year’s vacation comes just days after Justin confirmed a slew of new projects for 2020, including an album and tour ticking off May 14 in Seattle. His next single, called “Yummy,” is scheduled for release on Jan. 3. The new album marks Justin’s first in five years, as his last — surprisingly — was five years ago with Purpose! It also marks his first since tying the knot with love Hailey in 2018, who likely has inspired his new tunes. “This is different than the previous albums, just because of where I’m at in my life,” Justin revealed. In addition to the tour and music, he also announced he’ll be releasing a documentary to tie into the project covering “all different stories.”

Fans were loving Justin and Hailey’s sexy vacation pic, along with some of Justin’s close friends! “Same to u guy’s!!!! Happy 2020 wish u all great Health more success and prosperity 🙏🏽,” Sean Kingston — who collaborated with Justin on 2009’s “Eenie Meenie” wrote, while Taye Diggs added “Yes! Young man. Yes!” Hailey’s BFF and stylist Maeve Reilly also wrote “Love you guys!!!!”