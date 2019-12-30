Justin Bieber took fans on a tour of his many tattoos, which required ditching his shirt! Not only did we get a closer look at the singer’s ink, we also glimpsed his zoomed-in biceps and abs.

Justin Bieber, 25, is ending the decade with a bang. He looked locked and loaded with muscles while showing off the masterpiece on his body — AKA, a collage of many, many tattoos — in a series of videos on his Instagram Story on Dec. 30. Justin is more often seen rocking an oversized hoodie from his label, Drew, so it was a change of pace to see this much ink — and brawn. First, Justin slowly panned across his arms, pausing at two glocks with the motto “MAKE EM PAY” resting on his impressive bicep.

Next up was Justin’s chest, which steals the most attention. In addition to the giant lion, bear, bald eagle, angels and cross, his abs also took center-stage as Justin moved the camera closer for a better look at his giant tats! If your eyes are still adjusting to the amount of imagery on the Biebs’ bod, that’s because he’s had a lot done — “over a hundred hours of art work,” precisely, Justin revealed in an Instagram post in April of 2018. Celebrity tattoo artists like JonBoy and Bang Bang have contributed to this “canvas,” which is what the singer called his body.

If Justin chooses to add even more symbolism to his body, he should have no shortage of inspiration in 2020. The forthcoming year will serve as Justin’s big comeback to music, since he’ll be putting out his first album in five years and will be hitting the road to promote this new music, beginning on May 14, 2020! “Justin is so excited to get back on the road with his new music,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “He is in such a wonderful place with his marriage [with Hailey Baldwin], his faith and his life that he wants to bring all his good fortune to his fans who have always been there for him.” He last performed back-to-back shows for large stadium crowds for the Purpose World Tour between 2016-2017, and our source said that Justin is now “ready to perform the best shows he has ever done” and that he “has missed it for a long time.”

Before Justin kicks off his exciting new year, he’s taking a breather, as you can see in the videos above. The pop star just spent Christmas in Canada with his family, where Hailey adorably bonded with Justin’s siblings Bay, 1, Jaxon, 10, Jazmyn, 11, and his step-sister, Allie, 12!