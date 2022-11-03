Amber Heard’s Twitter Account Mysteriously Disappears After Ex Elon Musk Becomes CEO

Amber Heard‘s Twitter account is gone. That in and of itself may not be suspicious, but the timing definitely appears to be — Elon Musk, who Amber briefly dated in 2016, just took over the social media platform on October 27 in a multibillion-dollar deal. Per PEOPLE, as of Thursday, November 3, the actress’s previously active and verified account was simply gone from the platform. A search for it yields the message, “This account doesn’t exist.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Amber’s rep for comment, but hadn’t received a response by the time of this publication. Amber does still have a verified Instagram account with over 5 million followers.

After Johnny Depp, 59, and Amber divorced back in 2016, the Aquaman beauty dated the billionaire. She reportedly testified at Johnny’s spring defamation trial against her that she met Elon after the Pirates of The Caribbean actor “stood her up” at the Met Gala that year. “I got out of the car and walked the red carpet by myself, with someone from Ralph Lauren‘s team,” Amber said during her testimony, as reported by The Daily Mail. “Sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny – he effectively stood me up on the carpet.”

Amber, who was famously named the “most beautiful woman in the world” by an algorithm, only seemed to have good things to say about Elon, calling him a “gentleman.” “I didn’t recognize him until we started talking,” she said. “He’d reminded me we’d met once before. We spoke on the red carpet in the waiting line. He seemed like a real gentleman.”

In 2018, she opened up about the brief, on/off relationship in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values,” she told the outlet. “Intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation, a shared love for science. We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside. I have so much respect for him.” She also quipped that the controversial businessman and Tesla CEO is “not boring.”

As for Elon, he responded to Amber’s drama with Johnny, whom she accused of being abusive during their marriage, with a blanket diplomatic approach. “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible,” he responded to a May tweet regarding the defamation trial. Amber has appealed the verdict of the defamation trial, which found her guilty of defaming her ex-husband in a 2018 Washington Post article. Johnny previously lost a massive libel case against The UK Sun in 2020, which had labeled him a “wife beater.”