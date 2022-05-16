Amber Heard Gushes Elon Musk Is A ‘Real Gentleman’ & Says They Met When Johnny Depp Stood Her Up

Amber Heard, 36, provided details about her first meeting with and first impression of Elon Musk, 50, in the May 16 testimony in Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against her. The actress revealed the Tesla CEO, whom she ended up later dating, was “a real gentleman” when she met him on the red carpet of the 2016 Met Gala, where Johnny allegedly stood her up, according to Daily Mail. The actor was allegedly supposed to attend the prestigious event with her.

“I got out of the car and walked the red carpet by myself, with someone from Ralph Lauren‘s team,” Amber said during her testimony, the outlet reported. “Sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny – he effectively stood me up on the carpet.”

She went on to reportedly admit that she then met Elon but didn’t recognize him right away. “I didn’t recognize him until we started talking,” she said. “He’d reminded me we’d met once before. We spoke on the red carpet in the waiting line. He seemed like a real gentleman.”

Amber further explained that she and Elon became friends after that Met Gala exchange and eventually started dating but by that August, they had broken up, the outlet reported. Elon was reportedly supposed to give his own testimony at the defamation trial between Amber and Johnny, but it was later revealed he would not be involved.

Before Amber’s latest testimony about Elon, Johnny’s former agent Christian Carino spoke to the court and mentioned emails sent to him by Amber after she had broken up with Elon. He also said that she had started dating the billionaire “immediately after Johnny Depp.” Amber’s first email to Christian reportedly talked about how she was “sad” about the breakup and how she hated “when things go public.”

“You weren’t in love with him. You told me 1,000 times you were just feeling space,” Christian then reportedly replied. After she asked him what he meant, he replied, “Why would you be sad if you weren’t in love with him to begin with?”

“I know but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time,” she then reportedly wrote.

In a second email about the breakup, Amber reportedly complained to Christian that “once again a man lets me fall on the spikes by myself,” referring to the split going public. Christian then reportedly wrote back and suggested that she not date “uber famous” people if she doesn’t want her relationship details out in the press.

Amber’s testimony and cross-examination continued on May 16. Johnny is suing her for $50 million after he claims she ruined his career for writing an op-ed about being a victim of domestic violence in the Washington Post. The trial is expected to last another two weeks.