Elon Musk Hopes Ex Amber Heard & Johnny Depp ‘Move On’ After Trial: ‘They Are Both Incredible’

Elon Musk spoke out in defense of his ex Amber Heard and her former husband Johnny Depp in response to a social media post criticizing the former couple’s current defamation trial. Podcast host Lex Fridman tweeted on May 27, “My takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: 1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill. 3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of. 4. Love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine.” The billionaire Tesla founder replied, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

Elon sticking up for his ex girlfriend may come as a surprise to fans, as texts between the Aquaman actress and her former agent Christian Carino revealed she allegedly only dated Elon to “fill space.” During the trial, a 2017 text exchange was read where Amber said she was “sad,” while “dealing with [the] breakup” from Elon. Christian replied, “You weren’t in love with him, and you told me a thousand times, you were just filling space.” Elon and Amber had a romantic relationship in 2017 following her split from Johnny.

Meanwhile, closing arguments in the trial took place on May 27 and deliberations by the jury will begin to determine if Amber had damaged Johnny’s career when she wrote an op-ed about surviving domestic abuse for The Washington Post, although she did not name any individuals in the piece. Johnny denies all allegations. However, Amber countersued him for $100 million, claiming Johnny and his team embarked on a smear campaign against her.

Early on in the trial, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Johnny has high hopes for the outcome of the trial, even though he lost his U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.” “Despite everything that went down with the case in London, Johnny is feeling more and more confident as the days in court for this trial have progressed,” the insider explained. “This time around feels very different since they’re back in the States and Johnny has supporters who weren’t able to be there for him previously.”