Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Bond With Her Son Max, 14, On Doughnut Run: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were on a doughnut kick this weekend! Just one day after they were seen grabbing some munchies from Dunkin’ Donuts on Oct. 29, they were spotted on yet another doughnut run, but also with Jenifer’s 14-year-old son, Max, who is rarely seen out in public. During their afternoon of shopping as a threesome on Sunday, Oct. 30, Jennifer, 53, was seen exiting a doughnut shop sipping on a large, iced coffee, and Max was seen chowing down on a chocolate doughnut. Ben, 50, trailed behind them and appeared to have empty hands.

The “On the Floor” hitmaker looked comfy in maroon nylon or polyester pants and a matching maroon knit sweater. She wore brown boots, frosted shades, and a dark brown crossbody bag to complete her look. Meanwhile, Ben looked spiffy in white pants, a blue button-down, and a navy-blue sports jacket. Max matched his stepdad and wore Nike sneakers with his outfit, which consisted of navy sweats and a hoodie, and a lighter blue baseball cap.

As mentioned above, the newlyweds were photographed just one day earlier making a Dunkin’ Donuts run with Max and Ben’s son, Samuel, 10. They carried several iced drinks and two bags, which could have contained anything from doughnuts to breakfast sandwiches. J.Lo is super health-conscious, so the sight of her visiting a baked goods shop twice in one weekend is a bit surprising.

J. Lo didn’t share any highlights from her day, but she took a moment to wish her beloved interior decorator Rachel Ashwell a happy birthday on Instagram. “20 years ago, my incredibly talented friend @RachelAshwell decorated our house in Savannah, Georgia,” the New York native recalled in the caption. “Flash forward to this year … she redid it for our wedding. @OfficialShabbyChic is my favorite cozy style for my homes. Happy Birthday to you today, Rachel!!!!! #ShabbyStrong.” The carousel Jennifer shared showed snapshots of the shabby chic interior decorating Rachel did for her wedding to Ben.

The birthday post and doughnut outings came as Jennifer is reportedly busy working on a movie, which has encouraged Ben to step up in terms of parenting duties. He has been spotted walking his kids to school several times this fall, and according to an EXCLUSIVE source, is enjoying it thoroughly. “Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework,” the source divulged to HollywoodLife in October. “Any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves.”

As fans know, Ben and Jen tied the knot over the summer 20 years after they were originally engaged in a gorgeous Georgia ceremony. They blended their two families, making their household a bustling one of five kids and two parents. Ben shares Samuel and two daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and J. Lo has 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max from her relationship with Marc Anthony.