Jennifer Lopez, 52, Does A Grueling Full-Body Workout: ‘On My Way To A Better Me’

The singer gave fans a glimpse into her intense workout routine in a new montage video set to her song ‘On My Way.’

Jennifer Lopez served up some workout inspiration! The 52-year-old singer and actress posted an intense workout video, which you can watch here, on Wednesday January 19, where she showed fans some of her techniques to staying such great shape! Even though she was working hard, J.Lo looked stunning, and her muscles were totally toned from the workout. Even though she definitely felt the burn while doing the exercise, she did seem satisfied with herself.

The whole clip was set to her new song “On My Way” from the upcoming musical romcom Marry Me, which she stars in with Owen Wilson. Some of the exercises that J.Lo did in the clip, included weight training, some bicep curls, and some intense ab workouts. The singer stunned in her workout clothes, which consisted of a matching black sports bra and leggings. The new song clearly served as some inspiration to push herself in the workout “On my way to a better me,” she wrote in the caption.

Other than keeping on top of her fitness, Jennifer has been open with her fans about what she wants to do throughout 2022. She opened up about her intentions for the new year in a “pensive” Instagram video on January 10. She spoke about wanting to be the best version of herself that she can. “To be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend I can be, the best daughter, sister, boss – person – that I can be,” she said.

J.Lo is clearly taking the goal of being her best self super seriously. She’s also shown her commitment and that she’s being the “best partner” she can to her boyfriend Ben Affleck. She paid compliments to Ben for his performance in the new movie The Tender Bar, while opening a swag box for the film. “There’s a great scene in a bowling alley with Ben and the little boy [Daniel Ranieri]. Ben plays his uncle [and] they’re both amazing in the movie. If you haven’t seen it, you should,” she said.