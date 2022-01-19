Jennifer Lopez Looks Incredible In Leather Crop Top For Gorgeous New Photos

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely stunning when she flaunted her abs in a tiny cut-out crop top with a leather jacket on top.

If there’s one thing for sure about Jennifer Lopez, 52, it is that she always manages to look sexy, no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her recent Instagram post. JLo posted a slideshow of two photos – one wearing a leather jacket and one without just a halterneck bandeau top.

JLo posted the slideshow with the caption, “Jacket or no jacket!?” In the first photo, Jennifer rocked a baggy cropped black leather jacket which she kept unzipped, revealing her top underneath. She styled the look with a high-waisted white skirt and a slew of layered Bvlgari necklaces.

In the second photo, JLo ditched her coat, showing off her sexy black AMI Paris SS22 collection halterneck top. The bandeau top featured a massive keyhole cut out in the center of her chest revealing ample cleavage. The leather crop top just covered her chest and put her tiny waist and toned abs on display. She topped her look off with a drawstring silky skirt that had a paper bag waistline.

Jennifer has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she rocked yet another white skirt. This time, she rocked a skintight, high-waisted white denim skirt with buttons down the front that ended at her knees, turning into a plunging slit, revealing her toned legs.

Tucked into her maxi skirt, JLo rocked a tight black long-sleeve turtleneck sweater and she accessorized with a Coach Tate Bag, a Gucci Green Leather Belt, Jennifer Fisher Mini Gold Samira Hoop Earrings, and sky-high black Alaia Velvet Platform Hiker Boots.