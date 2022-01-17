Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 13, Rocks Overalls For Lunch Date With Mom & Brother Max

J.Lo rocked her Sunday best with a front slit white skirt and sky high booties as she headed into the Hotel Bel-Air for lunch with her twins.

Emme Muniz, 13, is owning cool girl style these days. Jennifer Lopez‘s daughter once again showed her love for all things ’90s as she stepped out in a pair of loose fitting dark denim overalls on Monday, Jan. 17. She was headed with her mom, 52, into the famed Hotel Bel-Air for lunch, along with her twin brother Max, also 13.

Emme kept the throwback vibes going with a yellow argyle sweater underneath with an oversized cut, as well as a pair of Doc Martin style boots that featured a white pattern. The teen once again appeared to have her wired Apple earphones handy, finishing her outfit with her go-to glasses and a protective black face mask. Emme also embraced her gorgeous natural curls, keeping her dark hair out and down.

Never one to disappoint on a fashion look, the On The 6 singer brought out her Sunday best for the family lunch date. Jennifer looked incredible in a long white skirt with a button down detail, creating a center slit to reveal her sky high, black lace up booties. The platform shoes appeared to have a six-inch (or higher) heel for the presumably casual weekend lunch. She finished the look with a fitted black turtleneck and sunglasses, adding an all-black version of the Gucci Marmont belt and black handbag.

It’s no surprised to see J.Lo back at the Hotel Bel-Air, which is known to be one of her favorite spots — in particular, the Bronx native is a huge fan of celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, who operates a popular restaurant inside. The hotel was also an instrumental location when it came to Jennifer’s rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, 49. Before they were publicly back together, Ben was spotted leaving his car to get picked up in her chauffeured white Cadillac Escalade, presumably to her home nearby. Notably, Jennifer and her daughter arrived and departed the swanky five-star hotel in the exact same vehicle.