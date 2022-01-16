See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Holds 13-Year-Old Daughter Emme’s Hand On Shopping Trip — Photos

Jennifer Lopez
MEGA
Hallandale Beach, FL - Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and the kids attend the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship at David Grutman's LIV Stretch Village held at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez takes a break from Christmas shopping for lunch with her daughter Emme, sister Lynda Lopez, her daughter Lucie at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and daughter seen after lunch meeting at the San Vicente Bungalow. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Emma.
Beverly Hills, CA - Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping with her daughter Emme for 3 hrs at Christian Dior in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

J.Lo and Emme twinned in denim as they made their way through the famed outdoor mall, checking out several shops.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, held hands with her daughter Emme Muniz, 13, on a shopping date! The mother-daughter duo were spotted at famous Los Angeles mall The Grove on Saturday, Jan. 15 as they checked out several shops in the themed, outdoor complex. Jennifer sweetly held her daughter’s hand as they walked around outside, at one point taking a call as they exited what one retailer.

Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo holds Emme’s hand at The Grove. (MEGA)

Jennifer and Emme twinned in denim, with J.Lo rocking a patchwork jean skirt and her daughter opting for a menswear inspired pair of bottoms. The On The 6 singer rarely re-wars items, however, she was spotted in the same Ralph Lauren piece while out with her son (and Emme’s twin brother) Max, also 13, back in June! This time, she paired it with a cropped beige turtleneck sweater, seemingly accounting for the chillier winter weather. The Bronx native finished the look with an equestrian flare, adding a black fringe bag and booties, along with her signature wire sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo holds Emme’s hand at The Grove. (MEGA)

Meanwhile, Emme was right on trend with TikTok and Gen-Z fashion in her oversized white crew neck sweatshirt. She kept the vintage ’90s vibe going with her jeans and white Converse sneakers. The brunette kept her curly hair out, and appeared to be listening to something as a pair of Apple’s white wired headphones were placed in both ears.

Shopping appears to be J.Lo and Emme’s go-to activity: the fierce mother-daughter duo were spotted hitting up shops in various neighborhoods ahead of Christmas! On Dec. 17, the teenager joined her superstar mom for a last minute excursion to seemingly pick up gifts in Beverly Hills. Stylish J.Lo was quick to hit up some of her favorite luxury brands, looking around Dior and Valentino on Rodeo Drive with Emme in tow (earlier in the day, however, the “Marry Me” songstress was seen at the more sensible Bed, Bath and Beyond). Marc Anthony‘s daughter once again proved her love for throwback denim, wearing ripped jeans and a black t-shirt for the shopping and dinner date.