Priyanka Chopra Stuns In White Dress For Diwali Celebration With Nick Jonas & Mom: Photos

Priyanka Chopra dressed to the nines for a dinner date with her husband and her mother on the eve of Diwali. Check out the photos here!

October 24, 2022 9:26AM EDT
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick JonasThe Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nick Jonas proves to be a supportive husband as he celebrates Diwali with his wife Priyanka Chopra and her mother at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Priyanka Chopra, 40, looked spectacular celebrating Diwali at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Oct. 23. The Indian actress stepped out in a gorgeous white dress with her husband Nick Jonas, 30, and her mom Madhu Chopra. Priyanka also wore a pair of gold earrings and she let her brunette hair down for the evening. The mother-of-one carried a black clutch purse in her hand.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and her mother at a Diwali celebration on October 23 (Photo: affinitypicture / BACKGRID)

Nick looked handsome in a black leather jacket over a black shirt and matching pants. He also sported a pair of black and white shoes. The “Jealous” hitmaker sweetly held hands with his mother-in-law, who looked gorgeous in a gold dress with a pair of matching heels.

The trio enjoyed a fancy dinner on the night before Diwali, which is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists. Last year, Priyanka and Nick threw a party for the annual festival with special guests including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Priyanka also took part in a pre-Diwali celebration thrown by Mindy Kaling

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy dinner the night before Diwali 2022 (Photo:affinitypicture / BACKGRID)

This has been a milestone year for Priyanka and Nick with the arrival of their first child. Their 9-month-old daughter, Malti, was born premature and had to spend 100 days in the NICU after her birth. Priyanka finally shared the first photo of her baby girl on Mother’s Day with a heartfelt message. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Priyanka wrote.

After baby Malti was born, HollywoodLife learned that Priyanka “has fallen more in love” with Nick now that he’s a father. “He is everything in a father that she sees in her own dad which is so heartwarming,” an EXCLUSIVE source told us. “They are new to this but are handling the situation best they know how,” the insider added of the A-list couple. “Because their baby came out a fighter it has made her and them that much stronger. Their bond is unbreakable.”

