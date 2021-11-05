Watch

Nick Jonas Wraps His Arms Around Priyanka Chopra At Diwali Celebration — Watch

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
EE/BAFTA/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. 01 Nov 2021 Pictured: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801391_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - With a public display of affection en route to lunch, Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra and the American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas held hands as they walk through the streets of the capital. Nick looked casual in his Rock 33 top and showed off his wealth by wearing a Richard Mille watch as his wife Priyanka wore her striped patterned jumpsuit and heart-shaped earrings as she held a bottle in hand which she brought to the table at the Beach Blanket Babylon Restaurant in London's Notting Hill. SHOT 8/12/21 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - With a public display of affection en route to lunch, Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra and the American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas held hands as they walk through the streets of the capital. Nick looked casual in his Rock 33 top and showed off his wealth by wearing a Richard Mille watch as his wife Priyanka wore her striped patterned jumpsuit and heart-shaped earrings as she held a bottle in hand which she brought to the table at the Beach Blanket Babylon Restaurant in London's Notting Hill. SHOT 8/12/21 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Happiness Begins’ singer kicked off the festival of lights, by romantically holding onto his wife, who said introduced him to the celebration.

Happy Diwali to all! Nick Jonas, 29, showed that he was celebrating the annual festival, which is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists alongside his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39. The Jonas Brother rocked a red outfit that seemed inspired by some of the traditional men’s dresses in India, along with a black vest, while Priyanka looked gorgeous in a white sari, as she smiled with her husband on Thursday November 4.

Nick stood with the Baywatch actress at the celebrity-packed bash. In the short clip that the “Jealous” popstar shared, the two were standing in the center of a bunch of sparklers going off. The pair looked incredibly happy together. “Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light,” Nick wrote in the caption. The Jonas Brother also noted that he learned about Diwali through his wife, and he was thankful to learn so much about a different culture. “My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family.” 

Priyanka had also taken to her Instagram to share photos of herself and Nick celebrating. Other than the Jonas Brother and his wife, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were also guests at the Diwali celebration. Chrissy posted a similar video to Nick on her Instagram, where she sported a blue sari, and John sported a black outfit. “Happy Diwali to all who celebrate,” Chrissy wrote before thanking Nick and Priyanka. “We love you both!”

Nick and Priyanka looked so in love during their Diwali celebration. (EE/BAFTA/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Sexiest Pics Together: Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Ralph Lauren show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018
PREMIUM RATES APPLY. Please contact your sales rep or metgala@shutterstock.com with any enquiries Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock (8773428gi) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Inside, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
Engaged couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are seen arriving along with guests arriving at their engagement party in Mumbai, India. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas Ref: SPL5017819 220818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Imagelibrary / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No India Rights

Before hosting their own party, Priyanka took part in a pre-Diwali celebration thrown by Mindy Kaling, where she looked absolutely gorgeous in a crop-top, as she began celebrations with The Office actress and Lilly Singh. Priyanka and Nick also celebrated Diwali in 2020, with a gorgeous photo of the two of them lighting a lamp, which is one of the traditions associated with the holiday. The married couple looked absolutely smitten with each other in the photo.