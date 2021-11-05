Nick Jonas Wraps His Arms Around Priyanka Chopra At Diwali Celebration — Watch

The ‘Happiness Begins’ singer kicked off the festival of lights, by romantically holding onto his wife, who said introduced him to the celebration.

Happy Diwali to all! Nick Jonas, 29, showed that he was celebrating the annual festival, which is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists alongside his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39. The Jonas Brother rocked a red outfit that seemed inspired by some of the traditional men’s dresses in India, along with a black vest, while Priyanka looked gorgeous in a white sari, as she smiled with her husband on Thursday November 4.

Nick stood with the Baywatch actress at the celebrity-packed bash. In the short clip that the “Jealous” popstar shared, the two were standing in the center of a bunch of sparklers going off. The pair looked incredibly happy together. “Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light,” Nick wrote in the caption. The Jonas Brother also noted that he learned about Diwali through his wife, and he was thankful to learn so much about a different culture. “My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family.”

Priyanka had also taken to her Instagram to share photos of herself and Nick celebrating. Other than the Jonas Brother and his wife, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were also guests at the Diwali celebration. Chrissy posted a similar video to Nick on her Instagram, where she sported a blue sari, and John sported a black outfit. “Happy Diwali to all who celebrate,” Chrissy wrote before thanking Nick and Priyanka. “We love you both!”

Before hosting their own party, Priyanka took part in a pre-Diwali celebration thrown by Mindy Kaling, where she looked absolutely gorgeous in a crop-top, as she began celebrations with The Office actress and Lilly Singh. Priyanka and Nick also celebrated Diwali in 2020, with a gorgeous photo of the two of them lighting a lamp, which is one of the traditions associated with the holiday. The married couple looked absolutely smitten with each other in the photo.