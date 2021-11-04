See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Bejeweled Crop Top & Skirt As She Celebrates Diwali Eve — Photos

Priyanka Chopra was all smiles as she kicked off Diwali celebrations in a stunning floral skirt and bedazzled crop top.

Priyanka Chopra, 39, looked radiant as she celebrated Diwali in a glittering outfit. The brunette beauty stunned in a gold, bejeweled crop top, a high-waisted floral maxi skirt, and gold choker adorned with green gems — see the gorgeous photos here. “Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love,” she captioned her November 4 post, which showed her smiling wide for the camera.

The Isn’t It Romantic actress also accessorized with gold bangles and gold drop earrings, as she styled her dark tresses in glamorous curls. “Happy Diwali Pri. Wish you and yours a super super one,” one of her pals commented, while another wrote, “Gorgeous Pri!” Her husband Nick Jonas also jumped into the comments section, dropping a flame emoji.

The sweet couple said their ‘I do’s in 2018, hosting an elaborate ceremony in Priyanka’s native India that combined Hindu and western traditions to reflect both of their cultures. “One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” she wrote on Instagram after the ceremony. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part of the pre wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi.”

Priyanka also recently opened up about the age gap between her and Nick, along with their cultural differences. “Neither was a hurdle,” she told British newspaper The Sunday Times in January. “Nick took to India like a fish to water. But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes.”

She continued, “So it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard. It’s so comforting to find a person who is in your corner. Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I’m just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I’m so grateful to have a partner in doing that.”