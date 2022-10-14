Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Attend Ralph Lauren’s Show With Daughters After Reconciling

Good fashion runs in the Stallone family! Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin both looked incredibly stylish as they stopped for a photo at the Ralph Lauren fashion show in Pasadena California on Thursday, October 13. Aside from the couple of 25 years, Sly, 76, and Jennifer, 54, also posed with their daughters Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26, at the show. The pair’s youngest daughter Scarlet, 20, didn’t appear to attend the event.

In a solo shot of just the couple, the Creed star wrapped his arm around his wife’s waist. He sported a brown blazer over a white top and matching pants, as well as a brown pair of shoes. Jennifer was stunning in a burgundy, off-shoulder dress with a long sleeve. She also carried a small purse with her for the event.

Aside from Sylvester and Jennifer, the couple also posed with their daughters. Sistine rocked a gold gown and black, open-toed black heels as she stood between her mom and dad. She also put a weathered leather jacket over the dress. Her sister Sophia similarly wore a shiny, gold coat over a white dress with open-toed white heels. Both daughters also shared videos from the show on their Instagram Stories. Sophia also shared a photo of herself admiring the scenery to her Story.

The fashion show came nearly two months after the couple announced their plans to divorce back in August. Despite the split, Sly and Jennifer reconciled and officially called off their divorce on Friday, October 7. Almost a month after the divorce was made public, the actor hinted that they’d worked out their problems, by sharing a photo of his wife on Instagram. After reuniting, the pair were spotted out and about and seemed extremely happy. After the divorce was dismissed, Jennifer was seen giving her husband a romantic kiss on the cheek, as they were both out in New York.

Since the Rocky star and his wife reconciled, a source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that their daughters were incredibly important to them in working through their problems. “Nobody knows Sly and Jennifer better than their girls and they could see that the love was still there just by the way they talked about the divorce and about each other,” the insider said. “In a way, they almost acted like messengers and worked together to help address, and eventually mend, the issues that were between Sly and Jennifer.”