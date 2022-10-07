Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin’s Divorce Case Officially Dismissed After Reconciliation

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are officially back on! Their divorce has been dismissed less than two months after Jennifer, 54, filed for divorce from the Creed actor, 76, and two weeks after they decided to give their love another chance, according to Page Six. While the official paperwork is not yet available, a source for the publication reported that the pair “are together and very happy.”

As noted above, Jennifer filed for divorce at the end of August and accused her Oscar-nominated husband of 25 years of “moving assets from marital funds,” per TMZ. “Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” official documents obtained by the outlet stated. When the divorce news became public, Sylvester’s rep Michelle Bega issued a statement to HollywoodLife on his behalf. “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” it read.

However, on Sept. 19, the Rocky actor hinted that he and Jennifer were giving their relationship another go and took to Instagram to post a photo of them holding hands while walking away from the camera. He also shared a throwback photo of himself, Jennifer, and their three daughters, Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20, smiling. He simply captioned the images, Wonderful…..”

A few days later, it was reported that Sylvester and Jennifer’s divorce was on hold, and a following report from Page Six claimed they were back together and working on their marriage. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” a rep for the actor told the publication. “They are both extremely happy.”

The reconciled coupled appeared to be as happy as ever when they were spotted on a romantic dinner date in New York City on Oct. 6. The duo was photographed arm in arm as they left The Polo Bar dressed in handsome-looking attire. Sylvester, for his part, looked dashing in a blue suit and jacket he paired with a black belt and black and blue shoes, while Jennifer looked glamorous in a skin-tight blue sweater dress and black heels.

Sylvester and Jennifer first met in 1998 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills and made their red carpet debut two years later. They then embarked on an off-again, on-again relationship before welcoming their first child together in 1996. They walked down the aisle in 1997.