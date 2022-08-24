Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Split After 25 Years Of Marriage As She Files For Divorce

Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce, HollywoodLife can confirm. The Rocky actor, 76, and former model, 54, were married for 25 years before they decided to call it quits. Sylvester’s rep Michelle Bega gave HollywoodLife this statement from the Oscar nominee: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Jennifer filed the papers in Florida on Friday, August 19 and accused Sly of “moving assets from marital funds,” per a report by TMZ. “Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” read documents obtained by the outlet. “Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings.”

Ahead of their official split, it was suspected that the couple of over two decades were on the rocks when Sly was pictured getting the tattoo of his wife covered up on Instagram. On his bicep, Sly had a large portrait of his wife for many years, and the tattoo artist Zach Perez revealed that Sly was getting it covered up. Instead of keeping Jennifer’s portrait on his arm, Sly decided to cover it up with a portrait of his Rottweiler, Butkus, The Daily Mail reported on August 22. However, when the outlet reached out to the actor’s publicist at the time, they denied that there were any issues with the couple.

Their source told the outlet that, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.” Which resulted in Sly having to, “cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus. Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+,” the publicist added.

While the pair have split, they will continue to be in each other’s lives as they share three daughters together. Their kids include Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.

Ahead of the split, Jennifer also shared a somewhat cryptic post on her Instagram with her three daughters. The August 10 group hug photo was captioned, “These girls are my priority, nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever #truth #family #forever.”

And just says before that on July 31, Sly shared a video on his Instagram of the whole family out celebrating his brother’s birthday. He captioned the post, “It’s my wonderful brothers birthday! Fantastic time. This man is so talented so heartwarming and last but not least funny! I He’s a wonderful joy and a one-of-a-kind. It’s great that we share the same blood! Frank @frank.stallone is also Guest starring in our new reality show that will come out in December !!! KeepPunching.”

As mentioned above, the Stallone family will have a reality TV show that is set to premier this December on Paramount+. And perhaps the details of the split will be documented on the show. As of now, Sly and Jennifer have not publicly addressed the split since the news broke. We hope they will heal from the heartbreak soon!