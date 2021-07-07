Sylvester Stallone Celebrates 75th Birthday With Wife & 3 Daughters: ‘Best Present I Could Ever Receive’

Sylvester Stallone turned the big 7-5 on July 6 and celebrated his special day with his family, including his wife and 3 gorgeous daughters.

Sylvester Stallone is the only man in the Stallone house, and he wouldn’t have it any other way. The Rocky legend turned 75 on July 6 and shared a sweet family photo in honor of his special day. “And my wonderful family is the best birthday present I could ever receive!!!” Sly captioned his Instagram photo.

Sylvester stood in the middle of his family photo. His wife, Jennifer, stood to his right wearing a printed green dress. Sly and Jennifer recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in May 2021.

His daughter, Sistine, 23, looked gorgeous in a plunging brown dress, while Sophia, 24, rocked a white crop top and black leather pants. Sly’s youngest daughter, Scarlet, 19, kept things casual with an oversized jacket and pants.

Both Scarlet and Sistine posted their own sweet birthday messages about their dad. Sistine shared a series of videos and photos of her dad on Instagram, including one of herself smoking a cigar with her old man. Scarlet posted a photo of her dad making meatballs and she wrote, “Happy birthday dad… please don’t cook again.”

Sly was also treated to a birthday cake that featured a picture of him from his pal Gunnar Peterson, whom he tagged in the photo. “I walk into the gym and this is what is waiting for me,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful for all the people that I love that I have in my life so fulfilling ! Keep punching, Sly. #gunnersfitness”

The past month has been nothing but celebrations for the Stallones. In addition to Sly’s birthday, Sistine turned 23 on June 27. Scarlet graduated from high school in mid-June.

Sly is also a father to a son named Seargeoh Stallone, 42, from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. He had another son, Sage Stallone, with Starlin Wright. Sage died in 2012 at the age of 36 of atherosclerosis, which brought on a heart attack.