Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Look Like Supermodels As They Celebrate Scarlet’s Graduation

Sylvester Stallone celebrated his daughter’s high school graduation with a series of sweet family photos.

Cue “Pomp and Circumstance.” Sylvester Stallone celebrated his daughter’s high school graduation with a series of classic dad pics — endearingly heavily filtered, that is — on June 15. The Rocky actor, 74, took to Instagram to celebrate Scarlet Rose Stallone, 19, alongside a photo of the grad and his wife Jennifer Flavin, 52. The couple’s two other daughters, Sistine Stallone, 22, and Sophia Rose Stallone, 24, are also in the family snapshot, looking like models from a Reformation ad, frankly.

“Congratulations on graduating high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET!” the actor captioned the post, which also includes snapshots of Scarlet with celebratory balloons. The milestone comes after Scarlet celebrated her 19th birthday last month; dad Sylvester similarly shared a heartwarming birthday homage to his daughter on Instagram alongside some sweet throwback photos, writing, in part, “You are talented, humble, and generous to all. We love you beyond words.”

Along with his daughters, Sylvester also has two other children, Seargeoh Stallone, 42, and the late Sage Stallone, 36, who died in 2012 from a heart attack, with his ex-wife Sasha Czack. The actor appears to have a close relationship with his family. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife last September, Sophia and Sistine revealed that their famous dad gives the best dating advice — and has even convinced them to dump bad relationship contenders.

“He actually gives the best dating advice,” Sistine said. “In terms of what to say if we don’t know how to answer a guy’s text. Or if we’re trying to break up with a guy he’ll give us really good advice on how to cut them off. There are guys that have been broken up with, via my dad, and they have no idea.” She added, “When you date one of us, you date the entire family.”