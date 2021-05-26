Sylvester Stallone Shares Gorgeous Selfie Of Daughter Scarlet, 19, On Her Birthday: ‘You’re Amazing’

Sylvester Stallone shared a heartwarming message for his daughter Scarlet’s birthday on May 25 writing that she is ‘amazing.’

Scarlet Stallone is one lucky girl as her father, Sylvester Stallone, wished her a happy birthday on March 25, sharing a special slideshow of the now 19-year-old. Sly posted the photos with the sweet caption, “Happy birthday to our amazing daughter, SCARLET, you are talented, humble, and Generous to all. We love you beyond words.” The slideshow starts with a photo of Scarlet alone looking gorgeous while the second photo is her posing with her mom, a photo of her with her dad, a family photo, and a baby photo. Scarlet commented on the post saying, “not the haircut,” with a crying laughing emoji.

Sylvester wasn’t the only family member to wish Scarlet a happy birthday on Instagram. Her sister, Sistine, posted a photo of Scarlet on her Instagram story wearing a pair of sweatpants with the word ‘cowgirl’ on her butt. She styled the pants with a flannel shirt and a cowboy hat as the caption read, “Happy birthday my lil cowgirl.” She also posted a slideshow to her page with a slew of photos of Scarlet looking gorgeous with the caption, “She’s 19. happy birthday best friend.” Scarlet’s other sister, Sophia, shared a stunning video of Scarlet in a skintight black dress, also wishing her a happy birthday. As for Scarlet’s birthday plans, she celebrated with a fabulous pink birthday cake. Scarlet is the youngest of all three daughters as Sophia is 24 and Sistine is 22.

There is nothing we love more than when Sylvester shares photos of his girls on his page because he is such a loving dad and his latest birthday post for Scarlet proves just that. Scarlet and her two sisters are all very lucky girls to have such an amazing dad.