Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sistine, 22, Stuns In White Mini Dress While Showing Dad Her Golf Skills

Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to share a memorable moment with his gorgeous daughter Sistine as she impressively hit a golf ball with a golf club while wearing a white off-the-shoulder dress.

Sylvester Stallone, 74, couldn’t help but gush over his daughter Sistine‘s golf skills when he shared a video of her in action on a golf course on Sept. 12. The proud dad was standing with the 22-year-old model, who was barefoot and wearing a figure-flattering off-the-shoulder white mini dress in the clip, and he couldn’t help but tease her about her golf talent. “You know, it’s kind of frustrating, because I used to think that golf was my thing. Then all of the sudden, you think you can play. Alright, let’s see what you’ve got,” he said to her before she responded with a comment on what she was wearing.

“I can’t even move in this dress,” she lightheartedly told her dad. “Well that’s your problem,” he hilariously said back before encouraging her to hit a golf ball anyway. “Alright, go for it. I know you’re gonna miss. There’s not a chance you can hit this… ball,” he said, and to that , she swung her golf club with an incredible swing and hit the ball with force.

Sly then looked at the camera with a shocked yet proud look and told his second-oldest daughter, “OK, thanks for humiliating me. See ya later. Ciao.” She then gave the camera a peace sign and said “bye” while lifting the club up and over her shoulder and the Rocky star yelled “Ow!”

The awesome clip brought on a lot of comments from Sly’s followers, including Sistine herself. She hinted that the video may have been filmed a while ago when she wrote, “I was so young here,” with a shocked emoji face. Others wrote nice sentiments about her skills. “Good swing!” one follower exclaimed while another said “she hit that out of the park!”

Sly and Sistine’s epic golf moment was shared in the midst of their quarantine time together. The father and daughter have been spending time at their Malibu home along with their other family members, including Jennifer Flavin, 52, whom Sly married in 1997, and the other Stallone girls, including Sophia, 24, and Scarlet, 18, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. When they’re not playing outside sports, they’re all staying healthy by working out whenever they can.

“We are all big workout fanatics,” Sistine recently EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about her and her family. “So all five of us will be in the gym at 10:30 in the morning. It’s a lot of fun. Most of the time, we’re taking a lot of dance breaks, but it’s really fun.”