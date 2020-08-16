See Pic
Hollywood Life

Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Sophia, 23, & Scarlet, 18, Rock Red & Green Bikinis During Family Beach Outing

stallone
MEGA
Sistine Rose Stallone (C) poses with her sisters Scarlet Rose Stallone (L) and Sophia Rose Stallone (R) pose for photos prior to the premiere of '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 August 2019. '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' will be released in US theater on 16 August. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, premiere ? Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2019
Sylvester Stallone heads to the beach with his daughters Scarlet and Sophia and his wife Jennifer Flavin. Stallone puffed on a cigar and kept his feet wet as he had a great time in Malibu. 15 Aug 2020 Pictured: Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, Sophia Stallone and Scarlett Stallone. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA694410_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Sylvester Stallone's daughter's Scarlet Rose and Sophia Rose Stallone do lunges together during an outdoor workout session in West Hollywood. Pictured: Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sophia Rose Stallone BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin along with daughter's Sistine and Scarlet Rose grab dinner at Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills. The family celebrated daughter Sistine's 22nd birthday by having dinner as a family during the pandemic. Both Sylvester and wife Jennifer had face masks on as they left from the Italian restaurant. 28 Jun 2020 Pictured: Sistine Stallone. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA684636_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

The Stallone family have been spending plenty of quality time together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently hit the beach together!

The Stallone’s are one tight-knit family! Sylvester Stallone spent the day at the beach with his stunning daughters Sophia Stallone, 23, and Scarlet Rose, 18, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin. The group soaked up the Malibu sun on August 15, as the Rocky star was spotted chatting to the leading ladies in his life, and laughing in the water. The 74-year-old actor donned black swimming trucks with a black tee and grey sneakers, while the girls stunned in bright swimsuits!

The daughters of the Hollywood legend were all smiles as they frolicked in the surf, and hung out with their parents under big red umbrellas on the sand. Sophia donned a red floss bikini, which she paired with white sunglasses. She accessorized with a white necklace and pulled her hair back into a ponytail. Meanwhile, her sis rocked a dark green bikini under a cropped white tee, which was rolled up to show off her taut abs. She also wore a white baseball cap.

stallone
The Stallone sisters stun at the beach. Image: MEGA

It’s no surprise the girls were looking especially toned, as they were spotted working out on the streets of Los Angeles just days prior! The ladies were snapped being put through the paces by a buff PT from the celeb favorite Dogpound Gym on the street outside their West Hollywood facility on August 11. The sisters carried big water bag weights on their shoulders for their outdoor workout!

The fam also stepped out recently for middle sister Sistine‘s 22nd birthday! The birthday girl wore high waisted black leather pants with a baby pink corset-style bustier and a black leather jacket. Her highlighted golden brown hair was tousled in loose curls and she accessorized with multiple silver necklaces, a small black handbag and towering black pumps.

While Sylvester and Jennifer were snapped wearing face masks while leaving the Italian restaurant, both Sistine and her younger sis went sans-protective gear. Scarlet Rose looked equally stylish in a leather jacket which she wore over a black lacy bustier, similar to her sister’s. She wore dark-wash grey jeans and carried a leopard print handbag as she stepped out with her hair styled in a super straight, sleek look.