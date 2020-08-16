Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Sophia, 23, & Scarlet, 18, Rock Red & Green Bikinis During Family Beach Outing

The Stallone family have been spending plenty of quality time together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently hit the beach together!

The Stallone’s are one tight-knit family! Sylvester Stallone spent the day at the beach with his stunning daughters Sophia Stallone, 23, and Scarlet Rose, 18, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin. The group soaked up the Malibu sun on August 15, as the Rocky star was spotted chatting to the leading ladies in his life, and laughing in the water. The 74-year-old actor donned black swimming trucks with a black tee and grey sneakers, while the girls stunned in bright swimsuits!

The daughters of the Hollywood legend were all smiles as they frolicked in the surf, and hung out with their parents under big red umbrellas on the sand. Sophia donned a red floss bikini, which she paired with white sunglasses. She accessorized with a white necklace and pulled her hair back into a ponytail. Meanwhile, her sis rocked a dark green bikini under a cropped white tee, which was rolled up to show off her taut abs. She also wore a white baseball cap.

It’s no surprise the girls were looking especially toned, as they were spotted working out on the streets of Los Angeles just days prior! The ladies were snapped being put through the paces by a buff PT from the celeb favorite Dogpound Gym on the street outside their West Hollywood facility on August 11. The sisters carried big water bag weights on their shoulders for their outdoor workout!

The fam also stepped out recently for middle sister Sistine‘s 22nd birthday! The birthday girl wore high waisted black leather pants with a baby pink corset-style bustier and a black leather jacket. Her highlighted golden brown hair was tousled in loose curls and she accessorized with multiple silver necklaces, a small black handbag and towering black pumps.

While Sylvester and Jennifer were snapped wearing face masks while leaving the Italian restaurant, both Sistine and her younger sis went sans-protective gear. Scarlet Rose looked equally stylish in a leather jacket which she wore over a black lacy bustier, similar to her sister’s. She wore dark-wash grey jeans and carried a leopard print handbag as she stepped out with her hair styled in a super straight, sleek look.