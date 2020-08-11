Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Try To Keep Up With Their Famously Fit Dad During Outdoor Workout

Sylvester Stallone’s gorgeous daughters made the streets of West Hollywood their personal gym for a grueling workout. Their fit dad would be proud of Scarlet and Sophia’s intense exercises.

When your dad has played such buff movie characters as Rambo and Rocky, having a strong workout ethic is expected of Sylvester Stallone‘s kids. His daughters Scarlet, 18, and Sophia Stallone, 23, haven’t let the closure of indoor gyms in California due to COVID-19 slow down their fitness. The ladies were photographed being put through the paces by a burly personal trainer from Dogpound Gym on the street outside their West Hollywood facility on Aug. 11. The ladies were impossible to miss for any passers by, as not only are they stunningly gorgeous, they had big water bag weights on their shoulders for their outdoor workout.

Stunning Sophia was seen wearing a pair of tiny white shorts and a tight white cropped t-shirt. She showed off her amazingly toned and tan abs as she did a series of leg lunges and squats. Sophia wore her blonde hair in braids on either side of her head, and appeared to have a light layer of makeup on. She protected her eyes from the bright sunlight in a New York Yankees logo baseball cap (where’s the L.A. Dodgers love?).

Scarlet also bared her incredibly trim tummy in a white halter crop top with a second band around the torso. She paired it with high-waisted bike-style black lycra shorts, red trainers and a grey baseball cap. Scarlet wore her hair pulled back in a bun, and accentuated her workout look with several delicate chains around her neck.

Both ladies could be seen with heavy, see-through water packs over their shoulders. The bags came with handles for them to grab onto and keep steady. That added extra weight had to have made their squats and lunges all the more difficult. But looking at the sisters’ incredibly fit bodies, that extra work sure pays off.

This time last summer, Scarlet, Sophia and sister Sistine, 22, were on vacation showing off their bikini bodies on a family trip to Croatia. They joined their 74-year-old movie icon dad and former model mom Jennifer Flavin, 51, for the European getaway, and have been known to accompany their father abroad to glamorous film festivals in Cannes, France and other chic locations. With the COVID-19 travel ban preventing Americans from heading to Europe for any summer getaways, the sisters are still maintaining their fit swimsuit figures for any poolside or beach parties closer to home in L.A. Even though they could go back to Croatia again, as it is one of the only European countries allowing American tourists.