Sylvester Stallone, 74, Shows Off His Ripped Arm Muscles After Hitting The Gym – Photo

Apparently, the fountain of youth is inside Sylvester Stallone’s gym. The ‘Suicide Squad star looked incredibly buff while flexing his bicep in a new photo.

For those who need the motivation to work out, Sylvester Stallone has a message for you. “Went to damn the gym today when I didn’t want to. But, doing things when you do NOT want to, I found, [are] an extremely important key to success,” the 74-year-old action icon captioned a June 23 Instagram post. In the shot, the Rambo star flexed his arm and showed off his incredibly huge bicep. It’s hard to believe that arm belonged to a man in his seventies, but if Sly is known for anything, it’s defying expectations.

In fact, when most men his age are retired and taking it easy, he’s preparing to add another entry into his filmography. “I have to get ready to start doing some old school ACTION!” he wrote. Currently, Sly can be seen – or, really, heard – in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, as he will voice the CGI-character King Shark. However, his IMDB page lists that he will star in Little America, a sci-fi/action flick where “a former American Force Recon member is hired by a Chinese billionaire to go to an American ghetto and find his daughter.” There’s also that long-rumored fourth entry in The Expendables franchise, too.

Earlier in the month, Sylvester showed off more of his workout routine. “Good ‘heavy’ morning! Punching hard till the final bell…” he captioned a June 7 video. Sly starts off kneeling, with a 45-pound barbell weight in each hand. The Rambo star seemed to be on his last rep, as he pushed himself to raise the weights – 90 lbs. total – then, get to his feet and then raise the weights high above his chest. For some, this was a moment of inspiration to never give up (though, as Fitness Volt noted, some have questioned if there was some “Hollywood Magic” involved in this clip.) Either way, it’s a good message for those who feel like they can’t go the distance — be it at the gym or anything in life.

Though Sylvester has clearly been putting in the reps at the gym, he still has made time for his family. In the middle of June, Stallone celebrated his daughter, 19-year-old Scarlet Rose Stallone, after graduating high school. The Rocky actor posted a series of pics from Scarlet’s graduation, as well as a family pic featuring her, Sly, his wife Jennifer Flavin, 52, and the couple’s two other daughters, Sistine Stallone, 22, and 24-year-old Sophia Rose Stallone.