Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, & Scarlet, 19, Stun For Dinner With Parents

Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone were photographed looking incredibly stylish while joining their parents Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin for a family dinner in Los Angeles.

Sylvester Stallone, 74, and Jennifer Flavin, 52, brought along their gorgeous daughters Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19, to a dinner outing in Los Angeles, CA this week. The family stunned in fashionable outfits and even posed for epic photos during the fun outing. Although Sly looked handsome in a classic white button-down shirt, black pants, and dark brown shoes, and his wife looked pretty in a green and black leopard print dress and buckled heels, it was their look-alike gals who stole the show in their own flattering wardrobe choices.

Sophia showed off a white crop top, black leather pants, and black crisscross heels while Sistine rocked a light brown long-sleeved wraparound dress and leopard print slip-on heels. Scarlet wore a gray minidress under a long-sleeved black jacket and black strappy heels. All three sisters wore their long locks down and donned eye-catching makeup that went perfect with their features.

All four Stallone ladies also accessorized their looks with jewelry and purses. Jennifer wore cute hoop earrings and carried a tan purse. Sophia also wore hoop earrings and a few necklaces while her younger sisters Sistine and Scarlet also had on their own hoop earrings and necklaces.

In addition to posing together outside, the Stallone family also posed for pics inside the restaurant. One, which Sophia shared on her Instagram story, showed them standing and smiling while standing close. Although it’s not clear if they were celebrating a certain occasion, the outing happened a week before Sly turns 75 so it’s very possible they were celebrating the big day early.

Before their dinner outing, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet made headlines for looking incredible in pics that showed off Scarlet’s high school graduation celebration. Their proud dad shared the photos to his Instagram and they included snapshots from the graduation ceremony as well as a sweet pic of the family of five posing together in front of a window. Sly wore a white button-down top and white pants while Jennifer and the girls all wore cute white floral patterned dresses.