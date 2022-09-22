Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin’s Divorce Is On Hold Over Reported Prenup Issues

Sylvester Stallone and ex Jennifer Flavin are temporarily putting their divorce on hold. The action movie hero, 76, and skincare guru, 54, both requested an “order of abatement” halting their Florida split, per documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

Though the divorce case has been shelved, legal docs revealed the split is still happening behind closed doors. They stated, “The Parties agree that is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court.”

Complicating the process, the pair reportedly skipped the prenup when they tied the knot in 1997. That would make his hundred million dollar acting empire and her successful Serious Skincare brand community property, set to be split 50/50.

News Sly and Jennifer were divorcing after 25 years of marriage emerged in late August 2022. In court docs, Jennifer said the relationship was “irretrievably broken” and claimed her ex had moved around substantial marital assets without her knowledge. Sylvester’s rep Michelle Bega gave HollywoodLife a statement from the Oscar nominee which said, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

People started to suspect a divorce was on the horizon after Sly had a tattoo of his wife covered up with an illustration of his dog. And she raised even more eyebrows with a cryptic post about her three daughters on August 10, which was captioned, “These girls are my priority, nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever #truth #family #forever.”

While Jennifer seems set on ending things, the Rambo actor sent some mixed signals when he shared a flirty photo with his ex on Instagram on Sep. 19, 2022. The shot captured the couple from behind while they strolled through a vineyard. “Wonderful….” he captioned the snap.

The Stallone family, which includes daughters Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20, was set to debut their own reality show in Dec. 2022. So far, Paramount+ has not announced any changes.