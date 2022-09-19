Sylvester Stallone Hints At Repaired Relationship With Ex Jennifer Flavin With PDA Pic

Sylvester Stallone, 76, and Jennifer Flavin, 54, may have rethought their decision to break up after 25 years of marriage. The Rocky actor hinted that the exes may be back together given what he posted on Instagram Monday, September 19, exactly one month to the day after Jennifer filed for divorce and accused Sly of “moving assets from marital funds.”

The first photo that Sly shared showed him and Jennifer affectionally holding hands while walking through what appeared to be a vineyard. The second image was a throwback shot of Sly and Jennifer with their three daughters, Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20. Sly captioned his post, “Wonderful….”

Sly and Jennifer appeared to have a blissful marriage for two and a half decades, until the former model filed the divorce papers in Florida on Friday, August 19. TMZ reported that the longtime couple broke up because of an issue over Sly’s Rottweiler dog, but the iconic actor clarified that they didn’t end their marriage over “such a trivial argument.”

After the split, Sly was spotted with a mystery woman in Rome on Sept. 13. The pair, who were joined by a group of friends and bodyguards, showed some PDA during the public outing. The mystery woman gently stroked Sylvester’s back in a moment of affection between the two. Sly has also covered up two tattoos of his ex-wife since his marriage ended.

Sly and the rest of the Stallone family are getting their own reality TV show that is set to premiere this December on Paramount+. It’s possible we’ll see the deterioration of Sly and Jennifer’s marriage (and possibly their reconciliation?) play out on the show.

It’s also worth noting that Sly did praise his estranged wife when he shot down that wild rumor about his Rottweiler dog in statement to TMZ. He told the publication, “I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”