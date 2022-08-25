Sylvester Stallone Shuts Down Wild Report That His Marriage Ended After Fight Over A Dog

Sylvester Stallone, 76, insists that his Rottweiler dog played no part in the end of his marriage to Jennifer Flavin, 54. The Rocky actor set things straight after TMZ reported that the couple broke up after 25 years of marriage because of drama over Sylvester’s dog, Dwight. Allegedly, Jennifer did not want the pet, and she got into an argument with Sylvester which led to her filing for divorce from the actor. Sylvester told TMZ that he and Jennifer indeed did not agree on the dog, but that’s not why their marriage fell apart.

“We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” he told the outlet, before praising his former spouse who is the mother of his three daughters. “I have the highest respect for Jennifer,” Sylvester said. “I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.” Sylvester also clarified why he covered up his arm tattoo of Jennifer with new ink of his late dog Butkus. The Oscar nominee said he was getting the tattoo of his wife fixed, but after it was ruined, he covered it up completely with the tattoo of Butkus.

Jennifer filed for divorce from her husband on August 19, which HollywoodLife confirmed five days later. The model accused Sly of “moving assets from marital funds,” per a report by TMZ. After news of their split broke, Sylvester’s rep Michelle Bega gave us this statement from the actor: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Sly and Jennifer will remain in each other’s lives as they co-parent their daughters Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20. The Stallone family will have a reality TV show that is set to premiere this December on Paramount+. It’s possible that details of the split will play out on the show. This was Jennifer’s first marriage, while Sly was previously married to Sasha Czack and Brigitte Nielson