Brigitte Nielsen, 57, Shares Rare Photo Of Adorable Daughter Frida On Her 3rd Birthday

Brigitte Nielsen shared a sweet photo of her ‘star’ in honor of her 3rd birthday.

Brigitte Nielsen has shared a rare photo of her youngest child! The actress, 57, shared a sweet snapshot of her with daughter Frida, 3, and husband Mattia Dessi on Instagram on June 23 to commemorate her baby girl’s birthday earlier this week. The trio are all smiles in the photo, flanked by a floral arrangement and what looks like a floral-themed cake with one candle on top.

“Yesterday we celebrated her 3rd birthday,” Brigitte captioned the post. “our star was born.” Adorable little Frida rocked pigtails and a green and pink outfit to celebrate her day.

Brigitte and Mattia, 42, welcomed Frida in June 2018. The actress also shares four other children, Julian, 37, Killian Marcus, 31, Aaron, 28, and Raoul Ayrton Jr., 26, with former husbands. Brigitte first announced that she and Mattia — whom she wed in 2006 — were expecting their first child together on Instagram in May 2018. The Rocky IV star shared an Instagram photo of her baby bump and captioned, “Family getting larger.”

Brigitte has long been candid about the difficulties of late motherhood, detailing her experiences with in vitro fertilization (IVF). “It is such a long road,” she previously told People of having a child in her 50s. “What I want women to know is that everything is possible, but you have to be realistic.” The actress revealed that she froze her eggs at age 40 in an effort to plan for the future. “If you don’t want to use [donor] eggs, you have to preserve your own eggs at a reasonable age for there to be a possibility,” she told the outlet. “I wouldn’t even bother trying after age 42.”

She added of her IVF journey, “There is a huge disappointment. If you do IVF, 80 percent of the time, it doesn’t work. It’s that phone call going, ‘It’s negative.’ It’s the waiting. It’s a lot. It’s a big, big journey.” It’s been a sweet journey thus far: the mommy-daughter duo have been spotted out and about during the course of the pandemic early last year, bonding through quarantine. Last June, Brigitte and Frida enjoyed a park day with their dog in Los Angeles, and later, in August, even twinned in matching pink outfits during another park outing.