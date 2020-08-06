Brigitte Nielsen, 57, Twins With Her Daughter Frida, 2, In Matching Pink Outfits During LA Stroll

Brigitte Nielsen and her two-year-old, Frida are total twins! The mother-daughter duo stepped out for a fun day at the park in matching pink outfits.

Brigitte Nielsen, 57, stepped out with her adorable two-year-old daughter Frida, and they looked like absolute twins! The doting mom took a break from quarantine for the family outing at a park in Los Angeles, and was joined by her husband Mattia Dessí, 41. The Red Sonja star looked cozy yet chic in a light pink zip-up tracksuit, including a sweatshirt and sweatpants. with white stripes running down the sides. The ‘fit featured white stripes down the sides, and she paired the look with beige flip flops and a pink baseball cap.

Little Frida, who is growing up so quickly, looked just like her mom in a cute, pale pink outfit! She wore a pair of pink overalls with a white tee with silver sandals. Her mom and dad also made sure to mask up for the outing, with Brigitte donning a pale pink protective face mask.

Brigitte gave birth to her fifth child at the age of 55, however her and Frida aka her “miracle baby” have had to isolate indoors for the majority of 2020. The actress first gave fans a glimpse of her baby girl in Nov. 2018, after giving birth to her in June of that year. “I told you that you could fly,” she captioned the mother/daughter shot, which featured Brigitte and baby Frida sitting on an airplane. The newborn, who was wearing a gray onesie which featured a white polka dot design, was reaching out for her mom’s face with both arms while the Rocky IV actress smiled down at her. Too cute!

Not only did the mother-of-five try for ten years to have a child with her husband Mattia, but she’d also never had a daughter! Brigitte, who was previously married to Kasper Winding, 62, Sylvester Stallone, 72, Sebastian Copeland, 54, and Raoul Meyer, 58, has welcomed four sons. Julian Winding, 34, arrived first, followed by Killian Nielsen, 28, Douglas Meyer, 25, and Raoul Meyer Jr., 23. And then Frida came along to flip the switch!