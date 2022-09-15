Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Vacation With Mystery Woman In Rome After Jennifer Flavin Divorce

Does Sylvester Stallone, 76, have a new woman in his life? The Rocky actor was spotted in Rome, Italy with a mystery woman one month after his wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. Sylvester and the woman were joined by a group of friends, as well as bodyguards, as they strolled through Rome on Tuesday, September 13, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. The woman gently stroked Sylvester’s back in a moment of affection between the two.

It’s unclear if Sylvester is dating this woman, or if they are simply friends. He’s been off the market since the middle of August, when Jennifer filed for divorce and reportedly accused Sly of “moving assets from marital funds.” After news of their split broke, Sly’s rep Michelle Bega gave us this statement from the actor: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Sly and Jennifer are parents to three daughters: Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20. Rumors of an impending divorce swirled after the legendary actor was allegedly seen at the beginning of August covering his tattoo of Jennifer, per the Daily Mail. Shortly thereafter, Jennifer filed papers in Florida on Friday, August 19, moving to officially end the marriage after an impressive two and a half decades.

Since the divorce, Sly has spoken out to deny a wild rumor about why his marriage ended. He shut down a TMZ report that claimed the couple broke up because Jennifer didn’t agree with Sly getting a Rottweiler dog. The Oscar nominee told the outlet that he and Jennifer “did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument.” He also praised his estranged wife, telling TMZ, “I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”