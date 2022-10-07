Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Link Arms On Romantic Dinner Date After Reconciliation: Photos

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin flaunted their love in New York City on Oct. 6, just two weeks after the couple called off their divorce. The pair linked arms as they walked out of The Polo Bar where they enjoyed a romantic dinner together. Sly, 76, and Jennifer, 54, were both dressed in fall-friendly attire. Sly wore a blue suit and jacket with black shoes, while Jennifer rocked a sexy navy blue dress and a pair of black heels.

The Rocky star and his wife planned to end their marriage after 25 years in August, when Jennifer filed for divorce in Florida. In court docs, she said the relationship was “irretrievably broken”, and accused Sly of “moving assets from marital funds.” At the time, Sylvester’s rep gave HollywoodLife a statement which said, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

But nearly a month later, it was revealed that Sly and Jennifer were calling off the split, and a representative for the actor confirmed that the two were still together in a statement to Page Six. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the rep said. “They are both extremely happy.”

Before the couple reconciled, Sly actually removed one of his tattoos for his wife. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Sly “reacted very emotionally” to the divorce, which is why he covered up the tattoo. “He regrets it now and is talking about getting a new tattoo in her honor,” the insider told us. “He’s definitely all the way back in and is vowing to make sure things never get so off course between them again.”

HL also learned from an EXCLUSIVE source that Sly and Jennifer’s daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, “couldn’t be happier” that their parents got back together. “Sly and Jennifer have been through thick and thin together throughout the years,” the source also said. “They’ve managed to make a marriage work so well in Hollywood when many others haven’t had the same.”