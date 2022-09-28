Sylvester Stallone Regrets Removing Wife Jennifer Flavin Tattoos Now That They’ve Reconciled

One month after Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, 76, a source close to the actor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that he regrets the decision now that the pair have reconciled. “Jen filing for divorce came as such a shock to everyone, especially Sly,” the insider revealed. They went on to add, “Like all couples they have their issues but he never expected her to go that far, and when he found out he reacted very emotionally by covering her tattoos. He regrets it now and is talking about getting a new tattoo in her honor. He’s definitely all the way back in and is vowing to make sure things never get so off course between them again.”

The Rocky actor got a portrait of his wife on his bicep covered up last month, The Daily Mail reported. He opted for swapping the portrait of Jennifer with an image of his Rottweiler, Butkus, on Aug. 22. Then on Sept. 14, the same outlet reported that Sly was back in the tattoo shop getting the artwork of Jennifer’s eyes covered up! This time, he chose to switch out the tattoo of Jennifer’s green eyes with the eyes of a leopard.

A second source told HL that despite the split, it was “not something that was a dealbreaker” and that they are working to repair their bond. “Sly and Jennifer have been through thick and thin together throughout the years. They’ve managed to make a marriage work so well in Hollywood when many others haven’t had the same. The love is there, it’s always been there and although they’re staying private about what caused Jennifer to file, it’s not something that was a dealbreaker,” the insider said.

The pal also shared that the decision was charged with much emotion. “It was an emotional move, and a highly charged one which is why they’ve decided to try and give things another chance. Their kids couldn’t be happier that they’re trying to work things out. They are taking things slowly, and reevaluating what their marriage means to them,” they shared. The source concluded that after being married for 25 years, the pair is not ready to say goodbye. “They’ve come this far and they don’t want to take the easy way out like so many couples do. They understand a relationship takes patience and understanding, and those are the things they’re trying to work through right now.”

Sylvester has since been active on social media and even posted a photo of him holding hands with his wife on Sept. 19. He captioned the photo, “Wonderful….”, and included a throwback photo with their kids. They share three beautiful daughters together, including Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.