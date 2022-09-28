Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin’s Kids ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ After Mom & Dad Call Off Divorce

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s three daughters are incredibly happy that their parents have decided not to follow through with their divorce. A source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple’s kids (Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20) are very glad that their mom, 54, and dad, 76, have decided to work through their issues. “Their kids couldn’t be happier that they’re trying to work things out,” the insider said.

Aside from the kids’ happiness that their parents are sticking it out, the source also explained that through their 25 year-marriage the Rocky star and his wife have gone through so much, and they can definitely get past the issues they’re facing. “Sly and Jennifer have been through thick and thin together throughout the years. They’ve managed to make a marriage work so well in Hollywood when many others haven’t had the same,” they said.

While the insider revealed that the couple plan to keep the reason that Jennifer first filed for divorce in August “private,” the “love is there,” and they’re working with “patience and understanding” toward repairing the problems. “It was an emotional move, and a highly charged one which is why they’ve decided to try and give things another chance,” they said. “They are taking things slowly, and reevaluating what their marriage means to them. They’ve come this far and they don’t want to take the easy way out like so many couples do.”

Before announcing their reunion, Sly had revealed that he’d removed one of his tattoos for his wife, but shortly after the clip, he posted an Instagram photo hinting that the two had reconciled. Nearly a month after Jennifer filed for divorce, it was revealed that the two were calling off the split, and a representative for the actor confirmed that the two were still together in a statement to Page Six. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the rep said. “They are both extremely happy.”