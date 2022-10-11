How Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin’s Daughters ‘Played A Part’ In Their Reconciliation: Exclusive

Sylvester Stallone, 76, and Jennifer Flavin, 54, officially filed to dismiss their divorce on Oct. 7, and apparently, their three daughters — Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20 — had a huge role in their reconciliation. “Sly and Jennifer’s girls were heartbroken when their parents decided to end their marriage because they knew how much they still loved each other,” a source close to the famous family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Being women, they understood their mom’s concerns, but they wanted to support both of their parents either way.”

One of Jennifer’s “concerns” that led to the divorce was her belief that Sylvester relocated “assets from marital funds,” per divorce documents obtained by TMZ. “Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the documents read.

However, once the Stallone girls talked to each of their parents separately, per HL‘s source, they decided “there was still a chance that they could get back together.” The insider added, “Nobody knows Sly and Jennifer better than their girls and they could see that the love was still there just by the way they talked about the divorce and about each other.”

The talks led to Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia creating and executing a plan to save their parents’ marriage, which worked in the long run. “In a way, they almost acted like messengers and worked together to help address, and eventually mend, the issues that were between Sly and Jennifer,” the source explained. “It reminded them of how much they do still love each other and how they really wanted them to work it out because true love is hard to find, and they felt what they had was worth fighting for. It seemingly worked because they have decided to reconcile and it’s so sweet because their girls feel like they played a small part in that.”

Jennifer originally filed for divorce in August, but by Sept. 19, reconciliation rumors flew after the Escape Plan actor posted a photo of him and Jennifer holding hands as well as a throwback photo of himself, Jennifer, and their three daughters, smiling. “Wonderful…..” he simply captioned the images. The divorce was then reported to be on hold, and a report from Page Six on Sept. 23 claimed they were looking to mend their relationship and stay together as a family. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” a rep for the actor told the outlet. “They are both extremely happy.”

The reconciliation news let Sylvester, Jennifer, and their three gorgeous daughters breathe a sigh of relief, according to a second EXCLUSIVE insider for HollywoodLife. “Everyone is so relieved that they’re giving it another chance because they really are soul mates,” they noted. “They’re putting the time and work into their marriage to make sure they come back from this stronger than ever. The time apart made them both realize that what they have is worth fighting for.”