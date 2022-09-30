Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Get Cozy In 1st Photos Together After Reconciling

It looks like Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are wasting no time in getting their love story back on track! Just a few weeks after a divorce was on the table — after 25 years of marriage! — the couple reconciled and were spotted for the first time out together on Thursday (September 29) in Calabasas. Sylvester and Jennifer appeared to be in great spirits chatting on a bench while the Rocky actor put his hands on the former model’s leg.

The reunited lovebirds looked to be enjoying their lazy day running errands together. The pit stop outside the grocery store was the perfect spot for Sylvester and Jennifer to relax and enjoy each other’s company. What a difference a few weeks time makes, as the pair were all smiles during the outing.

Now that the couple are back on, Sly regrets covering up his tattoos of Jennifer, according to a source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Like all couples they have their issues but he never expected her to go that far, and when he found out he reacted very emotionally by covering her tattoos,” the insider explained. “He regrets it now and is talking about getting a new tattoo in her honor. He’s definitely all the way back in and is vowing to make sure things never get so off course between them again.”

A second source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Sylvester and Jennifer’s three daughters (Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20) “couldn’t be happier” that their parents have decided to stick it out. The insider also revealed that the couple plan to keep the reason that Jennifer first filed for divorce “private,” although the “love is there,” and they’re working with “patience and understanding” toward repairing the problems.

In August, Jennifer filed for divorce from Slyvester in Florida after 25 years of marriage. In court docs, Jennifer said the relationship was “irretrievably broken”, and accused Sly of “moving assets from marital funds.” At the time, Sylvester’s rep gave HollywoodLife a statement which said, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”