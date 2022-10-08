Jennifer Flavin Kisses Sylvester Stallone On Cheek After Divorce Is Dismissed: Photos

Absence must make the heart grow fonder! Just a few weeks after a divorce was on the table — after 25 years of marriage! –– Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin looked madly in love again during a romantic outing in Manhattan on Friday, October 7. The couple had recently reconciled and were wasting no time in getting back to enjoying each other’s company. Dressed in chic ensembles for their Big Apple date, the former supermodel sweetly kissed the Oscar-nominated actor on the cheek.

Little over a week ago, Sylvester and Jennifer were spotted for the first time out together since they got back together. Sylvester and Jennifer appeared to be in great spirits chatting on a bench in Calabasas while the Rocky actor put his hands on his wife’s leg. What a difference a few weeks time makes, as the pair were all smiles during their errand run.

Now that the couple are back on, Sly regrets covering up his tattoos of Jennifer, according to a source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Like all couples they have their issues but he never expected her to go that far, and when he found out he reacted very emotionally by covering her tattoos,” the insider explained. “He regrets it now and is talking about getting a new tattoo in her honor. He’s definitely all the way back in and is vowing to make sure things never get so off course between them again.”

A second source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Sylvester and Jennifer’s three daughters (Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20) “couldn’t be happier” that their parents have decided to stick it out. The insider also revealed that the couple plan to keep the reason that Jennifer first filed for divorce “private,” although the “love is there,” and they’re working with “patience and understanding” toward repairing the problems.

In August, Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester in Florida after 25 years of marriage. In court docs, Jennifer said the relationship was “irretrievably broken”, and accused Sly of “moving assets from marital funds.” At the time, Sylvester’s rep gave HollywoodLife a statement which said, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”