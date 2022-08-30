Sarah Hyland Wears ‘Wifey’ Hat To Run Errands After Marrying Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is definitely a proud “wifey.” The actress was seen wearing a white hat with “Wifey” printed across the front, as she hit some shops on Monday, August 29. Sarah, 31, sported the hat just over a week after she exchanged vows with her new husband Wells Adams, 38. The Vampire Academy star kept it casual as she stepped out to run errands in Los Angeles.

Aside from the hat, Sarah also sported a loose white top, black leggings, and brown pair of wedged heels. She also rocked a pair of glasses and carried a large bag with her. The hat wasn’t the only reminder of her recent wedding that she wore. Her engagement ring and wedding band could also be seen in the hand that she carried an energy drink with her.

Sarah and The Bachelor alum got married at a California vineyard on August 20. The pair’s nuptials came after a three-year engagement. A number of Sarah’s Modern Family co-stars were in attendance and shared photos. Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson both shared photos from the wedding to congratulate their friend.

The couple’s wedding was a long time coming. The couple first got engaged all the way back in 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the pair were forced to put their wedding plans on hold, and it was delayed until recently. After so many delays, Wells opened up about feeling like the pair had already hit so many different points of their relationship while waiting to have the ceremony in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in January. “We just bought a house together, I feel like once you do that, you’re married,” he said. “But I do want to have the big ceremony with the pomp and circumstance because I want everyone to witness our love and celebrate it.”