Sarah Hyland Wears ‘Wifey’ Hat To Run Errands After Marrying Wells Adams

The 'Modern Family' star rocked a casual look, but she was also clearly still over the moon over a week since she tied the knot with her new husband.

August 30, 2022 9:31AM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sarah Hyland shows off her massive diamond wedding ring as she sips on a Celsius energy drink while leaving a salon after a pampering session after returning from her honeymoon with her husband Wells Adams. Sarah also was showing off her massive diamond sparkler on her wedding ring finger. Pictured: Sarah Hyland BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Sarah Hyland is definitely a proud “wifey.” The actress was seen wearing a white hat with “Wifey” printed across the front, as she hit some shops on Monday, August 29. Sarah, 31, sported the hat just over a week after she exchanged vows with her new husband Wells Adams38. The Vampire Academy star kept it casual as she stepped out to run errands in Los Angeles.

Sarah rocked the hat while out and about, after her wedding. (4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID)

Aside from the hat, Sarah also sported a loose white top, black leggings, and brown pair of wedged heels. She also rocked a pair of glasses and carried a large bag with her. The hat wasn’t the only reminder of her recent wedding that she wore. Her engagement ring and wedding band could also be seen in the hand that she carried an energy drink with her.

Sarah and The Bachelor alum got married at a California vineyard on August 20. The pair’s nuptials came after a three-year engagement. A number of Sarah’s Modern Family co-stars were in attendance and shared photos. Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson both shared photos from the wedding to congratulate their friend.

Sarah had an energy drink as she got her errands done. (4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID)

The couple’s wedding was a long time coming. The couple first got engaged all the way back in 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the pair were forced to put their wedding plans on hold, and it was delayed until recently. After so many delays, Wells opened up about feeling like the pair had already hit so many different points of their relationship while waiting to have the ceremony in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in January. “We just bought a house together, I feel like once you do that, you’re married,” he said. “But I do want to have the big ceremony with the pomp and circumstance because I want everyone to witness our love and celebrate it.”

