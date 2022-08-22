Sofia Vergara Celebrates Sarah Hyland’s Wedding With A Black & White Floral Skirt & Top

Sofia Vergara is always rocking some sort of fabulous outfit and that’s exactly what she did at Sarah Hyland’s wedding to Wells Adams. The 50-year-old looked fabulous in a plunging, one-shoulder black and white floral crop top with a matching, high-waisted maxi skirt.

Sofia posted a slideshow of two photos with the caption, “Wedding weekend,” while wearing her black and white floral Bambah outfit. The outfit featured a super low-cut crop top that showed off ample cleavage, and one off-the-shoulder strap while the other side featured a big flower embellishment. She paired the top with the matching high-waisted skirt which was poofy and tiered.

As for Sofia’s accessories, she wore a pair of sky-high, black peep-toe platform stilettos and a bedazzled black and silver Valentino purse. She had her light brown highlighted hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle, and a sultry smokey eye and matte nude lip completed her look.

Sofia has been posting a slew of photos from Sarah and Wells’ outdoor wedding which took place at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara on August 20. In another photo, Sofia posed for a selfie with her son, Manolo, when she wore a pair of tortoise cat-eye sunglasses.

In other photos, Sofia posed with her former Modern Family co-stars including one photo which was taken from the photo booth at the wedding. Another photo pictured Sofia posing with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita. In another stunning photo, Sofia posed at the table holding a parasol while wearing her sunglasses and taking a bite out of bread.