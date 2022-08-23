Wells Adams: 5 Things To Know About Sarah Hyland’s Husband

Sarah Hyland, 31, and Wells Adams, 38, walked down the aisle on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 after postponing their wedding for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sweet couple met in Sept. 2017 three days before the Modern Family actress’ second kidney transplant and have been inseparable ever since. They’ve also never been shy about showing off their love, as they have been seen jet-setting around the world together while shamelessly packing on the PDA. Who can blame those who are young and in love?

Bachelor fans may recognize Wells because his original claim to fame was as a contestant on the 12th season of The Bachelorette, whose leading lady was JoJo Fletcher. He then appeared on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise and returned three more times as the show’s bartender. However, there is much more to Wells than just being a reality star and the man who stole Sarah Hyland’s heart. Read on to learn five things about Wells Adams.

Wells Adams Is A Radio Personality

Wells worked at two radio stations in Nashville before his gig in the Bachelor franchise, which he touched upon when explaining how he got cast on the hit ABC series. “My brother was going to be on The Bachelorette about six years ago, but at the last minute, he bailed, because he got into a relationship,” he explained to Refinery29 in Aug. 2016. “He was still friends with some of the casting directors and when I became single about a year ago, he was like, ‘Hey, this is my brother, and he’s a radio DJ in Nashville, and I think he’d be great for the show.’ ”

Aside from hosting gigs, brand deals and collaborations, and his occasional appearances on Bachelor Nation shows, Wells currently hosts a podcast with Brandi Cyrus (Yes — the older sister of Miley) called Your Favorite Thing, where they chat about “their favorite, and sometimes least favorite, things: movies, TV shows, books, conspiracy theories, influencer faux pas,” and more, per its official description.

Wells Adams Loves Pizza

Wells loves pizza so much that he has a show coming up centered around it for Hulu, titled Best in Dough. The series, which will debut in Sept. 2022, brings together pizza lovers who will compete for a $10,000 cash prize to see who can win the judges over with their delectable dish. Wells will host the show, while pizza chef Daniele Utidi of Los Angeles’ Pizzana will judge the pies. “I can’t wait for people to see Best in Dough! I mean, who doesn’t love a pizza party?” Wells told PEOPLE on July 13, 2022. “I can honestly say, I’ve never had more fun (and gained more weight) than I did working on Best in Dough. [It was] an absolute dream job to host! In a world where no one can agree on anything, we all can agree that pizza is the best and this show is a big ole slice of heaven.”

Wells Adam Also Loves Dogs

If there’s one thing Wells loves more than pizza, it might be dogs. The bartender often posts about his and Sarah’s pups, which are always included in the couple’s Christmas pictures, as seen above. He loves them so much, that it’s his dealbreaker in a relationship: If a girl doesn’t like dogs, she’s not for him. “In my video, I’m sitting in my house on the couch, and I’m like, ‘My name’s Wells and I’m a DJ,’” he recalled to PEOPLE about his Bachelorette audition in 2016. “[My dog] Carl walks into the shot on the background, and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s my dog Carl. If the girl on the TV show doesn’t like dogs, then you can just count me out. I won’t come to the show.’“

While working as a Nashville DJ, Wells often partnered with the Nashville Humane Association, which helps over 4,000 animals each year find loving homes. Speaking more generally about his love for dogs, he noted, “Dogs have a weird ability to sense your emotions. They are very good at comforting you when you don’t feel so hot, or matching your emotions when you’re energetic,” he explained. “It’s weird how intuitive these beasts are. And the majority of humans are obsessed with them. I honestly do not know what I would do without my dog.”

Luckily for Wells, Sarah is a dog lover herself. It’s a paw-fect pair!

Wells Has Some Popular Friends

As many Bachelor Nation alum do, Wells has some famous friends. He’s super close with Kevin Jonas, who he called “the best damn bartender” he knows in a birthday tribute in 2019.

He, of course, has also been spotted with several Bachelor contestants over the years, including Nick Viall and Ben Higgins, the latter of which made the trip for his bachelor party in Aug. 2022.

Wells Has a Bucket List

Wells has a range of hobbies, including riding motorcycles and water activities, but one hobby ranks above them all: playing guitar. Wells even revealed he hopes his guitar skills can take him to one of the most famous stages in America: The Ryman in Nashville, where most of country music’s legends have played. “#Bucketlist: one day play the Ryman…Since we know that will never happen, I’d like to see Britney in Vegas!” he wrote alongside a photo of him strumming his guitar in 2018. From getting dumped on national television to tying the knot with one of Hollywood’s biggest television actresses, Wells seems to have enough luck to get anywhere he wants to be in life!