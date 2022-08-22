Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams: 1st Photo Of The Newlyweds Kissing At The Altar After Saying ‘I Do’

Sarah Hyland, 31, and Wells Adams, 38, sealed their joyous moment of saying “I do” with a romantic kiss during their wedding near Santa Barbara, CA on Saturday! The actress and actor were photographed embracing and sharing the sweet smooch for the first time after officially becoming husband and wife at the altar of their loving ceremony, which took place Sunstone Winery. They reportedly exchanged their vows in front of about 150 people and looked gorgeous in their stylish wedding outfits of choice.

Sarah wore a pretty white dress that had straps that hung down at her upper arms and a white veil, during the wedding. She also had her brown hair styled in waves and accessorized with earrings. Wells looked handsome in a classic black and white suit and tie and was clean shaven.

The new wedding photos come after the lovebirds shared the happy news of their engagement back in July 2019. They both took to social media to post photos and captions that expressed their excitement for their new journey together. They also continued to share some of their most romantic times together throughout the last two years that proved their bond was strong.

“Over 2 years ago, he asked me out for drinks and tacos. We still do the same thing now… just engaged…,” Sarah captioned photos that showed her and Wells holding each other while enjoying drinks in Sept. 2019. “so Thank you @casamigos for keepin our dream alive with tequila!”

Sarah and Wells first started dating in 2017 after they met at a party during the 2017 Emmy Awards. After getting engaged two years later, they took their time with their wedding plans, especially when COVID hit in 2020. “There are no wedding plans. I think the thought was that we’d originally start thinking about that around this time and now that this is happening, you know, what’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?” Wells said in May 2020.