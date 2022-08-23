Nina Dobrev Shares Video Of Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams’ 1st Dance As Newlyweds At Wedding

Nina Dobrev, 33, was one of many excited guests at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams‘ wedding last weekend, and she shared a video of one of the most epic moments of the night: their first dance! The actress took to Instagram to share a post full of photos of the special day and she also included the sweet clip, which showed the bride and groom swaying to a love song on the dance floor while looking into each other’s eyes. They looked so in love as their arms were around each other and Nina turned the camera back to her for the last split second of recording to show off her happy smile.

“what a magical weekend (FINALLY) celebrating @sarahhyland & @wellsadams your love is to infinity and beyonddddd 🚀🚀🚀❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Pluto ain’t far enough #mrandmrswells also, 🖕🏼 u blisters. i’ll welcome you back anytime, if it’s for an epic dance floor like that 💃🏻🕺🏼,” Nina captioned the post.

In addition to the dance video, Nina shared a cute photo of her and Sarah posing outside together while smiling and making funny faces. The pic also showed off the former’s dress, which was a stylish long black choice with spaghetti straps. She also shared a photo of her and her beau Shaun White, who she brought as a guest to the wedding. He looked handsome in a black blazer over a tan button-down top and black pants.

The epic post comes after Sarah and Wells exchanged vows in a ceremony outside in a California vineyard. There were reportedly around 150 guests at the celebration and a recently released photo of the couple kissing for the first time as husband and wife proved how romantic the setting was. Sarah’s incredible white dress included straps that hung down against her upper arms and Wells’ suit was a classic black and white one with a tie.

Sarah and Wells’ highly-anticipated wedding not only brought out Nina, it also brought out fellow actress Vanessa Hudgens. The High School Musical star stood by Sarah’s side as a bridesmaid and looked thrilled for her friend and the new journey ahead of her.