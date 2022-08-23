Nina Dobrev Shares Video Of Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams’ 1st Dance As Newlyweds At Wedding

Nina Dobrev captured memorable moments in photos and a video clip during her 'magical weekend' at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' gorgeous wedding.

By:
August 23, 2022 5:22PM EDT
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Actress and Model Nina Dobrev and sports personality Shaun White enjoying the day at Tulum Beach. 21 Aug 2020 Pictured: Nina Dobrev, Shaun White. Photo credit: BROADIMAGE/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695816_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev 'Top Gun: Maverick' film premiere, London, UK - 19 May 2022
Athens, GREECE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nina Dobrev and boyfriend Shaun White find some time to take in the site of Athens, while Nina takes a break for filming "The Bricklayer". Nina and Shaun snapped some photos during their walk and a few selfies. Pictured: Nina Dobrev, Shaun White BACKGRID USA 10 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Phil McCarten/UPI/Shutterstock

Nina Dobrev, 33, was one of many excited guests at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adamswedding last weekend, and she shared a video of one of the most epic moments of the night: their first dance! The actress took to Instagram to share a post full of photos of the special day and she also included the sweet clip, which showed the bride and groom swaying to a love song on the dance floor while looking into each other’s eyes. They looked so in love as their arms were around each other and Nina turned the camera back to her for the last split second of recording to show off her happy smile.

“what a magical weekend (FINALLY) celebrating @sarahhyland & @wellsadams your love is to infinity and beyonddddd 🚀🚀🚀❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Pluto ain’t far enough #mrandmrswells also, 🖕🏼 u blisters. i’ll welcome you back anytime, if it’s for an epic dance floor like that 💃🏻🕺🏼,” Nina captioned the post.

In addition to the dance video, Nina shared a cute photo of her and Sarah posing outside together while smiling and making funny faces. The pic also showed off the former’s dress, which was a stylish long black choice with spaghetti straps. She also shared a photo of her and her beau Shaun White, who she brought as a guest to the wedding. He looked handsome in a black blazer over a tan button-down top and black pants.

Nina Dobrev, Sarah Hyland
Nina Dobrev and Sarah Hyland post together at a previous event. (Phil McCarten/UPI/Shutterstock)

The epic post comes after Sarah and Wells exchanged vows in a ceremony outside in a California vineyard. There were reportedly around 150 guests at the celebration and a recently released photo of the couple kissing for the first time as husband and wife proved how romantic the setting was. Sarah’s incredible white dress included straps that hung down against her upper arms and Wells’ suit was a classic black and white one with a tie.

Sarah and Wells’ highly-anticipated wedding not only brought out Nina, it also brought out fellow actress Vanessa Hudgens. The High School Musical star stood by Sarah’s side as a bridesmaid and looked thrilled for her friend and the new journey ahead of her.

More From Our Partners

ad