Demi Moore, 59, Rocks Neon Pink String Bikini & Family Approves: ‘Looks Good On You’

Demi Moore is flaunting her gorgeous body, and she’s getting the support of her ex-husband Bruce Willis‘ wife, Emma Willis! Demi, 59, took to Instagram on Aug. 15 to share a snapshot from her recent boating adventure, during which she rocked a pink string bikini and a yellow jacket, and captioned it, “Soaking up summer.” Emma, who married Bruce in 2009, gave her stamp of approval by writing, “and it looks good on you!” with a fire and a heart-eye emoji. Demi’s eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, also showed her some love. “You’re such a hottie mama, my god,” she enthusiastically commented. How sweet!

While the PDA is super sweet, it’s no surprise that Emma, 44, had heart eyes for Demi, as they have been putting on a united front for years. For instance, in March 2021, Demi celebrated International Women’s Day by sharing a heartfelt message about Emma, who is the stepmom to the three kids she and Bruce had during their 13-year marriage: Rumer, 36, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28. “Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another,” the Ghost actress began in her moving tribute. “We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life. Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume. She carved a path quietly on her own to create @cocobabaofficial, launching the first body skincare products for woman to mother themselves! We all need that!” She concluded, “Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring.”

About one year prior in May 2020, Bruce, Emma, and Demi, plus their kids, all quarantined together during a portion of the coronavirus pandemic. “Bruce and Demi are such good friends that Emma knew what she was getting into being with Bruce,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “There absolutely wasn’t anything weird about the situation [for Emma].”

Although Demi and Bruce had their differences over the years, as any former spouses do, they are certainly prime examples of successful co-parents. In March of this year, the former couple reunited in honor of Bruce’s 67th birthday. Demi paid tribute to him by sharing a picture of them in a sunlit kitchen smiling as she held a cutting board full of fungi while Bruce had his arm around her. “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family,” she wrote with a white heart emoji.

Just a few weeks later, Demi revealed on Instagram that Bruce had been diagnosed with aphasia and is “stepping away” from his acting career. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” she wrote alongside a photo of the Pulp Fiction star. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.” She signed off with not just her name, but with Emma’s name, and all of their kids’ names, which includes the two daughters Emma shares with Bruce, Mabel Willis, 9, and Evelyn Willis, 7.