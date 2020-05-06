Why Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Finally Joined Him & Demi Moore In Quarantine After Weeks Of Separation

Bruce Willis is so excited that wife Emma and their daughters are finally with him (and Demi Moore) in Idaho. There’s a special reason why they made the trip after two months apart, we’ve learned exclusively!

While quarantining with your wife and your ex-wife seems like it could turn awkward fast, things are A-OK for Bruce Willis, Emma Willis, and Demi Moore. A source close to the Die Hard star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that things couldn’t be better now that Emma and their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, have joined the rest of the family up in Idaho. While being separated for two months “wasn’t a huge deal” for Emma and Bruce, the source said, they made sure they were reunited by May 5 for a very special reason: it was Evelyn’s sixth birthday! “Emma has been very busy between her work projects and homeschooling the girls now that classes are cancelled,” they explained. “So they were okay staying at home. But it was important to all be together as a family” for Evelyn’s special day.

Emma and the girls were actually supposed to travel to Idaho with Bruce to vacation with Demi and his other daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26 — but their plans got derailed. As Scout revealed on the April 21 episode of the Dopey podcast, one of her little sisters (she didn’t name which one) accidentally poked herself with a needle she found at the park. Emma and her daughters were forced to stay behind in Los Angeles while dealing with the minor injury, and Bruce had already left for Idaho. Fast forward, and the COVID-19 pandemic forced Americans to shelter in place and avoid unnecessary travel, keeping the family apart. They’re thankfully all hunkered down together now, and apparently having a blast.

Bruce’s wife was totally fine with him being on lockdown with his ex, a second source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Bruce and Demi are such good friends that Emma knew what she was getting into being with Bruce,” they said. “There absolutely wasn’t anything weird about the situation [for Emma].” While Bruce and Demi have had their ups and downs over the years, like any former couple, they truly are good friends. Rumer even filmed them trying to learn choreographed dances together in the kitchen. Bruce truly tried his best to keep up. “Emma is also used to Bruce being away with his filming schedule,” the source added. “This is their normal.”

