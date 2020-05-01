Exes Demi Moore & Bruce Willis Goof Around While Dancing As He Quarantines Away From Wife & Kids

Can you say co-parenting goals? Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis had some fun while quarantining with their girls by attempting to learn dances together. The results were varied, but hilarious.

When exes hang out together, it could be mayhem. But for Bruce Willis, 65, and Demi Moore, 57, it’s nothing but fun. The former couple, who divorced in 2000, are accidentally quarantining together with their three daughters but what could have been an awkward situation turned into something pretty great. Their eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, 31, shared a series of videos on Instagram that prove that even her famous parents can’t resist the temptation of TikTok. Rumer’s hilarious post from May 1 shows Demi and Bruce trying (and failing) to learn a choreographed dance together. “Act like you like each other,” Rumer jokes as she starts filming. The Die Hard star is hesitant, at first, but it turns out that he’s a killer dancer!

Bruce pulls out the dad moves while leading Demi around their kitchen in a stilted shuffle. Nobody can hold it together after seeing this; Demi bursts into laughter and has to leave the room. Their 26-year-old daughter Tallulah Willis (and her freshly shaved head) comes into frame to mock their parents mercilessly with her version of their dance. Bruce butts into Demi and Tallulah while singing, “don’t get in my way.” The best part? He’s inexplicably wearing a flight suit cinched with a brown belt. The whole thing is captioned, “Update: This is where we are at…” Too funny. You can watch all of Bruce and Demi’s attempts below!

All of Rumer’s Instagram followers loved it, by the way. Kimberly Van Der Beek commented, “Oh my gosh this is so good,” while Shane West wrote, “I absolutely love this.” Ireland Baldwin commented, “this is the best” with a heart emoji, and Chelsea Handler said, “This is super cutesy!”

News that Demi and Bruce were quarantining together in Idaho initially raised eyebrows, especially since his wife, Emma, 41, and their two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, were back at home in Los Angeles. Bruce and Demi’s 28-year-old daughter, Scout Willis, explained that it was actually an accident. Emma and her daughters were actually supposed to join them in Idaho, but couldn’t make it when one of the girls had to go to the doctor for a minor injury.